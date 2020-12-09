How Do I know If I Have a Qualifying Personal Injury Case?

Unfortunate accidents happen every day in all parts of the world and result in physical, mental, and financial damage to the victims. These accidents may last only a few seconds, but their consequences last for years. For an average person, the expenses can build up quickly, and the resultant hit to the finances can put a person in a precarious position. The choice of pursuing a legal personal injury case provides you the chance of compensation for your injuries and loss of work, etc. It can reduce the burden of financial expenses that pile up because of the accident.

However, building a case is not an easy task. While your legal counsel is the source to trust, especially the personal injury lawyers at Rutter Mills in Virginia, there are a few things that can help you determine whether or not you have a strong enough legal position to pursue a personal injury lawsuit.

What Is a Personal Injury Case?

A personal injury case is a lawsuit you can file against a person or a company based on the injury incurred due to the negligence on the part of the opposite party. The personal injury lawsuits are civil, not criminal, and you can settle them inside or outside the court.

To have a strong case, you must be able to prove the existence of said negligence. You are entitled to financial compensation if you succeed in proving negligence in a court of law.

Your Responsibility

An essential part of building a strong personal injury case is your response to the accident. The fact that you immediately received medical attention and documented the incident to the best of your abilities can help in making your case stronger. In case of a personal injury lawsuit, taking photographic evidence of your injuries and documenting the accident in detail verbally or in writing is very important. It not only helps in recalling the information but also keeps a chronological record of the incident that can be used in a court of law when the time comes.

Sometimes, it just so happens that you are partly at fault for the accident. For example, if in an accident the opposite party broke a red signal but you were also over-speeding, both parties are at fault. Even if you share the blame for the accident, there is still a chance to recover some part of the financial compensation. A law relating to ‘comparative negligence’ governs this and can vary according to the state.

Enlisting Legal Assistance

While you can file small claims in a court on your own, it is advisable to contact an attorney for the purpose. It is because the intricacies of the legal process all apply similarly to you and your legal counsel. Having a seasoned attorney who is well-versed in personal injury laws can maximize your chances of obtaining the best compensation.

It is why you should contact an attorney as soon as possible to formulate a legal strategy, which can make your case for the lawsuit stronger. Without legal aid, it is easy to lose track of the essential steps for the lawsuit, which can adversely impact your chances of winning.

You can read more about the personal injury lawsuits and the legal options available at your disposal here.