6 Crucial Times When You Should Consult With a Traffic Attorney

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

There are plenty of reasons you may find yourself with a traffic citation or even a misdemeanor over a traffic violation. Many of them may seem minor, but if they start stacking up, they can get much more serious very quickly. Traffic citations can cost you money, have an impact on your insurance premium, and even cause you to lose your license. How do you know, though, when it is time to get professional assistance with your citation situation? Here are six crucial times when you should consult with a traffic attorney.

1. Driving with an Expired License

Driving with an expired license is a criminal offense, not just a citation. It can come with hefty fines, and in some situations, possible detainment. If you are facing this charge, you will want to speak with an attorney to avoid the serious consequences.

2. Having Overly Tinted Windows

While overly tinted windows may be just a citation, you do need to remember that those citations can build up. Beyond that, tinting on windows can be subjective. You may have a case to fight this offense in court, so having a traffic attorney could seriously change the results.

3. Driving Without Insurance

The impact of getting caught driving without insurance can vary drastically. If you already have prior traffic citations, then this could be considered a more serious offense. Additionally, the penalty for this citation can vary drastically from one state to another.

4. Involved in a Hit-and-Run

Hit-and-run vehicle collisions are extremely serious and are considered a criminal offense. Depending on the severity of the situation and whether or not anyone is injured, a hit-and-run can result in imprisonment, loss of license, and hefty fines. If you have been involved in a hit-and-run, you will need representation.

5. Making an Illegal U-turn

This is another citation that you may disregard at first, but citations can certainly build up. The last thing you want is points on your license, especially if you didn’t even know you made an illegal U-turn. Signage can be unclear and obscure. That’s when a traffic attorney could play an important role in avoiding more fines, points, and headaches.

6, Running a Red Light

Running a red light citations can be so frustrating. Maybe you didn’t see the light change or it changed after you were already under it. Maybe you didn’t even run a red light at all. Red light cameras are used in many places, but they aren’t always reliable. They’ve been known to go off at the wrong times or not go off at all. You need a solid traffic attorney to help you deal with this citation.

Citations cost you money and add points to your license. In some cases, traffic situations are even criminal and can result in serving time. If you find yourself in any of the above situations, you will want to make sure you consult a traffic attorney. It’s crucial you get the help and legal advice you need to avoid the problems they could cause.