How to Prepare Yourself For Growth: An SME Guide





For many small business owners, a sudden rise in demand and growth can be surprising and, at times, intimidating. Having a plan in place for this scenario is essential so you can understand how you can scale your offering to meet these increased requirements. With the right approach, you can ensure that you capitalise on any opportunities to grow and evolve your business now or in the future.

Creating an efficient method to manage your business finances is crucial in preparing your business for growth as your operations continue to evolve over time. To ensure that you can make the right decisions for your business going forward, you need access to the right financial data. With the right information, you can make sure that you plan your finances accordingly and invest in the areas of your business that need support through periods of growth. Modern online accounting software is becoming more and more popular with businesses of all types and sizes as it is easy to use, can be integrated seamlessly with your existing infrastructure, and allows you and your team to access your important financial data 24/7, ensuring that you can always access the most important financial information related to your business.

Let’s take a look at a few key things you need to keep in mind to help support your small business as it starts to experience substantial growth.

Prepare For Growth

To be as prepared as you can, it is important that you understand how you will recognise growth in your company, and how you can pre-plan to accommodate this change. Growth isn’t just hitting certain sales targets, it can also be the changes that occur when these targets are met. You may need to think about how you currently operate, your production, processes your employee numbers and the facilities that you need to continue to thrive.

Having a plan and a well thought out mission statement will help you focus on where you want your company to be and what you want to accomplish. When you are clear on these objectives, you will be able to navigate with confidence and steer your business towards achieving the goals that you have set.

Take Advantage Of Business Software

For any business just starting out, it is important to make use of the variety of different software tools available. Accounting and invoicing software is crucial in keeping track of budgets and expenditure to ensure that your business is having the return on investment that you want to see.

If your team are working remotely, consider what software can you introduce to ensure that you can all stay connected and meet necessary deadlines for projects. Project management software will help keep track of your progress and milestones. To ensure all team members are performing as expected, you can also utilise time tracking software to help keep workers focussed and productive.

In addition to those listed above, there are a plethora of other business-specific software tools that you can use to benefit your business as it continues to grow. It is important to speak to your staff and understand what they need from you to be able to complete their work with ease. Ask for feedback, take suggestions on board, and look for ways that you can make changes for the better.

Remember Your Customers

Every successful company needs customers to be able to grow and succeed. A common mistake that many new startups make is putting too much focus on customer acquisition, and not enough focus on customer retention. Satisfied customers who engage with your brand are more likely to recommend you and continue to come back, so make sure you give them a reason to be loyal to your company. Make sure you have an effective communication strategy in place with your customers. Invest in a good CRM system and work to show your customers that you appreciate and value them. Building strong relationships with your customers will help support your growth and future success.

Hire The Right People

A common mistake that small businesses make is hiring the wrong staff to fill new positions. Unpredicted and unexpected growth can mean employers need to quickly bring new people on board and don’t get the same time to vet and check that each applicant is suitable and will be a strong addition to the team. Taking time to find the right staff, who will be committed and devoted to your business and the goals you want to meet will save you a lot of potential issues further down the line.

Be Prepared For Business Growth Moving Forward

To prepare your business for growth in the long term and ensure that you are ready to meet any new challenges that occur along the way, you need to put the right systems in place. With the right business processes and procedures in place, you can be sure that you and your team will be prepared to deal with the additional needs of your business as your business continues to evolve.