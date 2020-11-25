Signs a Car Battery may Need to be Replaced

Modern car batteries are used to support a myriad of electronic hardware. Onboard computer systems, heaters, seat massagers and speakers – they all need to get their juice from somewhere, and the burden falls upon the car’s battery.

The lifespan of a battery isn’t infinite. Over time, their ability to retain and hold a charge will diminish and a replacement will be necessary. If your car is showing any of the following symptoms, then it can be taken as read that a new battery will be necessary in the near future. If you’re buying a used car, then make sure you’ve checked for this giveaway signs before you seal the deal.

The battery light is on

The battery light on your dashboard might not necessarily indicate that there’s a problem with the battery itself – the more likely culprit is the alternator (the device that keeps your battery charged). But in a minority of cases, it’s a sign that the battery is no longer able to hold the charge that the alternator provides it with.

The engine struggles to start

If the starter motor can’t draw enough current from the battery, then it’ll struggle to turn the engine. If there’s a lengthy throat-clearing session before your engine rumbles into life each morning, then it’s almost certainly a sign that the battery is dying.

The lights are dimming

Similarly, a shortfall in current can spell trouble for many of the other components in your car. The most obvious symptom of this is the headlights dimming. If your headlights become brighter once the engine is on, then they’re not getting enough current when it isn’t.

The smell of sulphur

Acid lead batteries contain sulfuric acid, which releases sulphur as it overheats. If the battery is leaking, then some of this chemical will reach your nose. The same smell might also be caused by the catalytic converter, however, so make sure you’ve investigated every possibility.

The battery has warped

In some extreme cases, the battery might actually change shape, cracking and splitting as it does so. This usually only happens when the vehicle has been exposed to extremes of heat and cold, and thus British drivers for the most part don’t need to concern themselves with it. Still, it’s worth physically checking the battery if you suspect that it’s defective.

The terminals have corroded

If the terminals are covered in a strange white substance, then they might not be able to conduct as efficiently as they once they did. This can lead to voltage drops between the two poles, which will lead to problems.

The battery has drained

If your car has been sitting on the drive for awhile (perhaps because of a nationwide lockdown), then you might find that it drains entirely. This is bad news for the overall longevity of the vehicle – you can deal with this problem by occasionally taking the car out for a spin.