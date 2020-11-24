HOW OFTEN SHOULD A BUSINESS CONSIDER REKEYING THEIR LOCKS?

It is believed that the task to run a business is somehow very daunting, no matter if you are running a small business or an expanded one. Running a business needs a great sense of responsibility. It is crucial to ensure the security of your office and employees. Your front door must have proper Lock-key systems. The doors and the cabinets where you put all your important documents must have locks on them. It is mandatory to provide the keys to your employees so that they can do their work more conveniently according to the required documentary. But in some cases, this attitude will make you worry about the security.

Nowadays, it is not easy to trust everyone around you. Even the most trustworthy person can cheat you. It is necessary to get your locks changed every time an employee leaves your company. We all know it is easy for someone to get duplicate copies of your personal key from a local locksmith. However, it will be expensive to get your locks changed again and again. Here we offer you a second solution to this problem that is rekeying of the locks.

When do your locks get rekeyed?

Every business owner is responsible for the security of not only his/her employees who need to remain safe but he must take care of other things such as important gadgets, accessories, and so on. We suggest that if you don’t notice any red flags around, you must get your locks rekeyed every 6 months or once in a year. Because you can’t rely even on the most trustworthy employees when it comes to office security. It’s best to stay safe rather than being sorry.

Your important cabinets and rooms should be checked monthly and their locks must have rekeyed to stay secure and safe. As rekeying of locks is not very much expensive.

Factors needed to get rekeying immediately:

Several situations can put you in need of hiring someone for lock rekeying in Rochester to get your locks changed.

In case of burglary:

If your company faced burglary due to some reasons, it can damage your locks. Most burglars try to tamper with the locks which can damage the internal structure of locks. As a result, your locks become weak and can succumb to security issues. It is too risky for a business and no one can afford such a situation. Company’s owner should take an immediate step towards rekeying of locks.

Persons accessing the keys are not trustworthy:

You can not trust your employees in the matter of security. Maybe they can become a security risk for your business. If any of your employees are going to resign but he has access to your keys, you must immediately get all or some particular cabinet’s lock rekeyed. You can not rely on the honesty of that employee. They may put you in trouble.

New business area:

Whenever you shift your business to a new area or buy a new office, you focus on the requirements of your workers and the location. Casually, many of the businessmen do not want to spend money on the locks again. This habit can put them in trouble. At least they should rekey the locks for safety measures. In the case of an office that you bought from someone, they might have keys to all your locks and you can not trust them. This situation needs an immediate rekeying of your locks.

Lose your keys:

If you forget your keys in a public place or had them stolen, it has now become crucial to get your locks changed as quickly as possible. To put new locks on all cabinets is expensive, you can choose to rekey locks as a second option. As anyone who has stolen your keys can get copies easily and may harm your business.