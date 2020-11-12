Sports Car Maintenance: The Key Differences to Look Out For

If you’re shopping around for a sports car, first things first – congratulations! Chances are this is something you’ve been craving for some time and you’ll soon be the envy of fellow road-users everywhere.

Keeping your pride and joy in top shape and roadworthy, however, is a tougher task when you’re dealing with specialist machinery like this.

Bog-Standard methods of car maintenance simply don’t apply to these beauties, which perhaps explains the falling number of sports car sales in recent years.

But we’ve put together some key areas you’ll want to look out for when your new toy is on the driveway, so that you can enjoy it to the fullest.

Check, check and check some more

Your new motor is a finely tuned piece of manufacturing excellence and you should treat it like so.

Check your oil levels, tyre pressures, brakes and clutch regularly to check your machine is in fine working order. Keeping on top of your car’s components means there’s a lower chance of something going wrong unexpectedly, leaving you with a hefty repair bill.

Of course, replacement parts for these models are typically more expensive than found for other brands, so keeping them in good condition is crucial.

Protect its looks properly

Half the fun in owning a car like this is showing it off for all to see, after all!

Cleaning the bodywork and interior regularly is important to maintain its showroom looks and protect against long-term damage.

Keeping on top of the dirt and grime will keep the paintjob in good order and prevent the colour being dimmed or, even worse, rusted. If you car has a soft top, it will need even more regular cleaning as the fabric is a magnet for muck!

Protection also comes in other forms. If your car is wider than the average, or the bodywork runs closer to the ground, taking out scratch and dent insurance from a specialist like ALA will give you a fall back if the worst happens.

Beware when parking

Try to avoid parking on narrow streets – you don’t want your wing mirrors taking off!

Similarly, parking in emptier spots in car parks will also lessen the chances of picking up dings as people try to parallel park while dazzled by the majesty of your ride!

Make sure you park wherever possible in secured sites with CCTV in operation – your pride and joy will likely turn the heads of society’s less desirable types as well as impressed admirers.

Keep a close eye on the tyres

Your car has more power than the average and that will put a significant bit of pressure on the parts that touch the tarmac – your tyres.

As part of your regular checks, keep a close watch on your tread levels, and seek replacements as soon as they start to look worn. As a rough guide, you should start to consider making a change every 5,000 miles.

Now you know how to keep your new precious in top shape, it’s time to get it out on the road and enjoy it to the fullest.