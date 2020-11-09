Why I Eat Bananas More Than Any Other Fruit

I don’t think bananas are the most delicious fruit, though I like em just fine. They have been a basic part of my diet for a very long time. There were even a few times when I lived in Brazil that I was so broke, bananas were the only thing I could afford to eat.

Also, while living in Brazil, I developed some stomach issues and bananas have always been easy on my stomach. Today I am going to look at some research that confirms what I’ve believed for a long time. Bananas really are a great choice for health and fitness.

Bananas are packed with vitamin B6, which produces serotonin, a chemical that improves our mood. Serotonin also improves motor function.

It’s also the chemical that helps us sleep and improves our digestion. Because of the serotonin, bananas can also help relieve depression and anxiety.

Bananas rank pretty low on the glycemic index and this means that they don’t cause a spike in blood sugar as much as many other fruits.

Bananas have relatively few calories. An average banana has just over 100 calories. They are also a decent source of fiber. Fiber from fruits and vegetables has been linked to lower bodyfat in numerous studies.

Bananas are rich in potassium, which is a nutrient that is essential for a healthy heart.

Bananas are often thought of as the perfect food for athletes because of their electrolyte content and easily digested carbs.

Eating bananas also reduces exercise-related muscle cramps and soreness.

There are numerous other benefits of bananas that were mentioned in my reading, but one of my favorite things about them is that they come in their own wrapper, so you don’t need to wash them and they have much lower levels of pesticides than other sources of fruit because of the thick peel.

I don’t eat them plain very often, but they are great to add to my chocolate and peanut butter smoothies.

Add some bananas to your diet. Have a great week!

