Buro Australia walks the walk & seats the sits too!

If you have ever sat for long periods on an unsuitable office chair, you’ll know that not all chairs are created equal. At Office Corporate we are all about bringing you products from brands that care about your comfort and health. We care about workplace performance, and we want to give you access to products from brands that do too.

Sit back at let Office Corporate bring you the best that Buro Australia has to offer!

As a leading seating specialist with over 25 years in business, Buro develops and manufactures superior ergonomic office seating. Like Office Corporate, Buro is a home-grown company that operates to the highest international standards – shipping seating solutions across Australia and NZ.

You’ll feel the Buro difference

Buro designs for comfort and health above all else. Through innovative and smart design, they deliver on their promise of exceptional quality, time, and time again. Buro chairs mesh ultra-modern design and sleek shapes with functionality, meaning that the full range of chairs don’t just feel great, they look good too.

The diverse range including the Buro Metro Chair, the Buro Alto Task Chair, and the Buro Roma Chair caters to every need.

Are you making the switch to working remotely? Life has changed and we think it’s time for your chair to change too. Refresh your home office with a brand new chair to boost your productivity and to create an environment that truly allows you to focus on the task at hand.

As an employer, choosing Buro means you aren’t just completing a furniture purchase, you are investing in the health and happiness of the pulse of your business, your people. The company offers a seating solution for everyone. Whether you are setting your company up for years of success or sprucing up your home office, we have the answer.

Countless hours of research and development have gone into ensuring that these market leading chairs fully meet employee and employer requirements alike. Their chairs are supportive, adjustable, and durable. The company is committed to helping you create a happier and healthier workspace that allows people to operate a peak performance.

The real deal

While a lot of companies claim to develop ergonomic seating, few brands actually do.

Buro chairs are expertly crafted with AFRDI Level 6 certified components. This means that all materials have been rigorously tested and given the stamp of approval by the Australian Furnishing Research & Development Institute. Buro prides itself on meeting the highest international standards for quality, toughness, stability, and durability.

Buro Australia has your back!

“No pain, no gain” doesn’t apply to office seating! We are spending increasingly longer hours behind the desk than ever before. This means that office seating has never been so important.

Back and neck support is critical, and most chairs just don’t cut it. Adjustable seating is of the utmost importance to allow individuals the unique support that they need.

Inferior office seating has been directly linked to lower back, neck, and shoulder pain. Sitting in an uncomfortable position for longs periods can be so detrimental to your health that it has been noted as a major cause of the development of musculoskeletal pain and disorders.

What’s more, musculoskeletal injuries have been proved to account for up to 33% of employee illness and absenteeism.

There is also a proven, undeniable relationship between employee comfort and performance. Distracted, achy employees are less likely to focus on the task in front of them and are more likely to associate work with discomfort.

Buro provides individuals and companies with the tools they need to avoid years of pain, physical therapy and to lead healthy, pain-free lives. Invest in your staff with a Buro purchase and give your company a leg-up on the competition.

Office Corporate office chairs, we offer a wide selection of the best Buro products to ensure that you find exactly what you need.

Here are some of our favourites:

The Buro Metro Chair is one of the most stylish of the Buro range and is the ideal mix of beauty and functionality.

The Metro range affords you the ability to adjust your chair to your unique requirements with a height-adjustable back and seat. You can also adjust the superior mesh back and even chair seat to exactly the right angle.

A high-density polyurethane moulded foam seat provides the perfect perch, and the expertly crafted swivel base affords your fantastic flexibility as you work. The Metro collection offers options in high or regular-back, and with or without arms.

The Buro Roma Range

With all the perks of the Metro Chair such as adjustability and customisation, theBuro Romarange enters the market slightly under the Buro Metro Chair in price range but certainly not in quality.

This superb selection of office chairs has a polyurethane moulded seat and back and is offered in a choice of midback or highback.

While the corporate sit stand desk is crafted with striking square shapes, the Roma Chair is designed with sophisticated rounded shapes. The result is a chair that adds an air of subtle class to any office space or home office, while still being value-for-money.

Stacked to perfection

Looking to spruce up your conference room or common area, or even deck out your reception waiting room? Along with our selection of Buro chairs, we also offer fantastic stackable options.

Here are a few of our top picks:

The Buro Quad Stackable Plastic Shell Chair: This option is made in high-performance, 100% recyclable plastic and is a strong and stable option made to last.

The Buro Maxim Stackable Visitor Chair: With a foam seat and sleek chrome frame, this is an excellent choice for your company waiting room.

The Buro Lindis 4 Leg Visitor Chair: Providing ultimate comfort and support, the Buro Lindis chair is the perfect addition to your reception room and conference room.

Partner with Office Corporate and Buro

Invest in Buro with Office Corporate for expertly designed office chairs, with prices so affordable, you’ll almost fall of yours!

What’s more, you can pair your chair with exceptional office furniture from our carefully curated selection. Explore our wide range of office furniture and our collection of kneeling chairs, tables, reception counters, office storage, office sofas, and amazing accessories.

With hassle-free shipping around Australia, incredible savings on bulk purchases, and access to dedicated product specialists, we guarantee you that Office Corporate and you always make the perfect pair.