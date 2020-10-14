3 Cool Things to Do in Urban Canada

When people think of vacationing in Canada, they often think of outdoor activities and the country’s great wilderness. Areas like Whistler Blackcomb are fantastic for outdoor enthusiasts who love to ski and snowboard, while places like Banff National Park provide some of the most beautiful natural views you’ll ever see. Although Canada’s wilderness offers up plenty of amazing things to partake in, urban Canada is just as fun and exciting. So if you ever find yourself in one of Canada’s amazing cities, what are some things you should look out for? Here are three cool things that you can do in Urban Canada.

Parliament Hill

One of the most famous pieces of Ottawa real estate is Parliament Hill. Parliament Hill is the seat of the Canadian government, making it one of the most important areas in the country. Here federal government officials debate the laws of the land to make sure the country is properly governed. Much like how many American tourists flock to Washington D.C to get a taste of American politics and history, Canadians do the same with Parliament Hill. There’s so much to see on Parliament Hill, as the whole experience is educational and enlightening. One can take a guided tour through the grounds, learning all sorts of facts and information about Canadian history and politics. In addition, you’ll see some amazing decorations, artwork, and architecture, something that almost makes the trip worth it alone. Finally, getting to see where some of the most important and grave discussions in Canadian history took place is a very humbling experience. If you want to do something in urban Canada, try checking out Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

CN Tower

Another great sight to see in urban Canada is the CN Tower in Toronto. If you know anything about Toronto or have seen its skyline, then you know all about the CN Tower. The structure is one of the tallest towers in the world, and was the tallest tower in the world up until a few years ago. One of the coolest things about the CN Tower is the observation deck at the top. Here you can have an absolutely breathtaking view of the Toronto skyline, a sight that is absolutely unmatched. You likely will never be that high up in your life or have that amazing of a view of a city again. As a result, visiting the CN Tower is one of the best things you can do in Urban Canada.

Kitsilano Beach

Sometimes the urban lifestyle can become crowded and cramped, and you might want to get away. Thankfully, Vancouver offers the perfect escape, and it just so happens to be right near the city. Kitsilano Beach is one of the most popular destinations in the Vancouver area, and it’s not really hard to see why that is. The beach is not only gorgeous in its own right, but it also has an amazing view of the Vancouver skyline. As a result, the location is the perfect mix between beach life and urban life. If you want a location that you can escape to for the day, while still enjoying urban views and life, Kitsilano Beach is the perfect place to head to.