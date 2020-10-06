Workout Essentials That You Need in Your Gym Bag

If you are hitting the gym, going to boot camp, or joining a yoga class, you’ll need to bring a list of essential items to ensure the activity is a success. Packing your gym bag doesn’t have to be a confusing experience, once you focus on the essentials, you’ll be able to exercise almost anywhere. When it comes to packing your gym bag, it’s all about keeping it simple. Before you leave home, make sure you’ve packed these items.

Gym Clothes

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, what else are you going to wear to the gym or to a boot camp class in the park? There are plenty of places to purchase men’s and women’s activewear online or at a shopping centre. You don’t want to be caught out at training with the wrong exercise attire. Make a simple list and pin it to the side of your bag when you pack. If you think you’ve forgotten something, look at the list for reference. Here is a full list of workout clothes that should be stored in your gym bag:

Clean underwear & sports bra

Fresh pair of gym socks & runners

Headgear

Workout top and bottoms

Swimsuit, goggles and swim cap

Towel

Once you have all these items, you’ll be ready for anything.

Snack

If you’ve decided to take up a new sport such as Muay Thai or Boxing, get ready to be absolutely exhausted halfway through the session. When you really need a quick boost of energy to help you finish off the programme, it is handy to keep an energy drink or bar in your gym bag. A light snack or energy drink will give you the power to complete your workout and drive through those last few reps. They are also great for healing the body after a vigorous workout.

Reusable Water Bottle

Staying hydrated, especially in warm weather is vitally important when you exercise. To ensure you get enough water as you work out, remember to pack a reusable water bottle in your gym bag. Keep the water bottle close by when you exercise and always take water breaks at regular intervals. It is advisable to use a reusable water bottle as they keep your drink cold and they are better for the environment.

Running Shoes

Once you’ve packed all your gym clothes and the other essentials listed above, don’t forget to bring a good pair of running shoes. Regular shoes are not for the gym, they don’t provide any cushion or support. When you’re packing your gym bag, make sure your running shoes make the cut. They offer flexibility, stability, and traction on nearly all surfaces.

As you can see from this article, there are many things you shouldn’t forget to pack in your gym bag. It is important to make a list and pack all essentials when going to the gym or hitting a boot camp. Once you’ve packed all the right items, you’ll be ready for almost anything. Packing the right things will give you confidence going into your workout.