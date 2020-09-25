Top Car Accessories to Boost Performance

Are you looking to get an edge over your buddies on the blacktop? There are a lot of gimmicks out there that don’t make a difference, but there are a few legitimate ways to boost your car’s performance. You might not have to spend every nickel on it, either. Here are some car accessories you can add to boost your car’s performance.

1. Have a Tuning Chip Installed

You’ve probably heard of having your control chips remapped, but it’s even better to install an aftermarket chip. The price range will vary depending on your car. The only downside is that you may void your warranty by installing it. The way it works is by allowing you to adjust your air to fuel mixture outside the scope of the factory settings. This gives you complete control of how your fuel injectors operate, and it can allow you to bypass some of the built-in limitations of your engine. Be sure to get it done by someone who knows what they are doing. The guys over at RaceChip have an in-depth guide on it.

2. Modified Exhaust Systems

The exhaust on your car has a real impact on performance. That’s especially true for older vehicles. Performance exhausts have wider piping, and they allow more gas to move away from the engine quicker. A more efficient exhaust means more power when you press the pedal. There are lots of routes you can take when modifying your exhaust system. Just be sure to follow your local laws to avoid getting a fine. Some cities put limitations on how loud your exhaust can be. Most states have emissions control laws that limit how much pollution can escape your vehicle during normal operation. You’ll get the most out of replacing your factory exhaust headers with performance ones. You can find a decent guide on YourMechanic that explains all the advantages and details.

3. Get a Turbocharger Installed

This modification can be costly if you hire a certified mechanic to install it. You’ll save a ton by doing it yourself, but it might be a little tricky. Many cars have aftermarket turbochargers available for purchase. You might be lucky enough to have several different brands to choose from depending on how popular your vehicle is in the performance community. What it does is recycle waste gases from the exhaust, and it works kind of like an air compressor. You’ll get big gains in performance, and it’s amazingly effective on smaller engines. If you drive a manual 4-cylinder, then this will be the best boost you can get from anything short of replacing the engine with a larger one.

4. Invest in a Cold Air Intake

Every engine runs better on cold air than it does hot air. Everything will burn more efficiently for you, and you’ll get a smoother idle. If you have any car repair experience, then you could probably install a cold air intake at home in your garage without much trouble. You might run into a problem with the increased size of the part, though. Most aftermarket intakes are much larger than the factory ones installed. Be sure to check your measurements to make sure you’ll be able to clear everything under the hood before you try to have one installed. Modifying other components to make room for the new intake can get expensive.

Burn Some Rubber!

Pick any of these performance accessories, and you’ll see an immediate difference in your engine’s power. Try them all, and you might impress a few of your buddies. It’s not as complicated as most people think, and you can get a ton of extra performance with only a few modifications. Just be sure to keep safe when you’re having fun out there. You’ll be burning rubber in no time.