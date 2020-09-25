Growing mushrooms can be frustrating at the start for beginners because mushrooms are particularly picky growers that need their growing conditions to be exact. With patience, skill, and a little experimenting that comes with learning from failures, it is possible to grow and harvest a decent mushroom crop.

These are some things to avoid when growing mushrooms and advice for correcting the problems that arise if you make them.

Fluctuating Moisture Levels

Most growers are used to watering plants on a schedule, and that is important, but it is more important to maintain the moisture levels that your mushrooms will be grown in. Moist soil and growing conditions are necessary, but so is soil that drains well and does not retain water. Mushrooms will not grow in standing water, nor will they grow when the soil and climate is not moist so use rich soil and introduce water with a spray bottle rather than pouring moisture into the soil regularly.

Absence of a Microclimate

Mushrooms require a well regulated micro climate to grow and thrive, which is why they need to be grown in a covered container. It is okay to remove the cover for brief periods of time, and even to have a container that is not entirely closed, but a covered container that allows for a microclimate to develop will benefit the mushrooms as a whole as they are better able to maintain a level of humidity between themselves.

No Introduction of Fresh Air

Even though you need to grow your mushrooms in a covered container, it is important to allow fresh air to enter, so avoid closing the growing mushrooms off entirely.Oxygen rich air is necessary to maintain the survival and growth of mushrooms, so don’t keep your plants covered and closed off from a fresh source of air entirely. Remove whatever lid you have them under daily and allow fresh air to enter their environment.

Growing in an Unsterile Environment

Mushrooms need a protected space to grow in, they are a fungus, so it is especially important that they have a sterile environment. One of the most common mistakes is allowing for the introduction of foreign matter or bacteria into their habitat. Wash your hands before working with the mushrooms or any of the items you use to care for them. Keep the lid on their growing space the majority of the time. Place the growing medium in a relatively sheltered space where you can keep the introduction of any airborne bacteria to a minimum.

Waiting Too Long to Plant

It is super important that you begin growing your mushrooms as soon as you receive the spawn. Mushroom spawn has a short shelf life and sitting on the project until you are ready or remember to get them started is the easiest way to set yourself up for failure. You can still go ahead and plant the spawn, but if they never grow, this may be one of the issues. Pay attention to where you are ordering from so that you pick a reputable grower, choose the fastest shipping time, and get them planted immediately after receiving for the best results.

Creating the Wrong Environment

There are several different types of mushrooms that you can grow from home, but if you aren’t certain what type you have or do not pay close attention you can create the wrong environment for the species you have. Determine what the ideal growing conditions are for the specific type of mushrooms you are growing and provide that. Mushrooms grow in all kinds of conditions, but each one does best in the specific type of environment where they are found and what works for one kind of mushroom plant isn’t always going to suit the next.

Above all, don’t give up if your first try does not succeed.