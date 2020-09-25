6 Tips for Healthy Snacking

Snacks don’t have to weigh you down. Instead of making snacktime a time that will pack on the calories, make smarter choices. Below are some tips on healthy snacking that can help satisify your cravings.

1. Indulge A Little

If you don’t give yourself room for a little bit of goodness, you’ll probably end up bingeing on sugar. Indulge in a small treat sometimes. Sip a glass of wine, eat a brownie or savor some gummy worms. If you give yourself a treat sometimes, you won’t miss out. Your mind and body still get the satisfaction of knowing you had a little something that won’t sabotage your diet.

2. Combine Protein and Carbs

Shake things up a little by combining your protein and carbohydrates as a snack. This will help you feel fullter longer. Grab a handful of peanuts with an orange or pretzels with cheese. Chickpeas are a great snack because they have carbs, protein and are high in fiber. If you eat snacks with a good amount of fiber, you can help prevent weight gain as well. The carbohydrates give your body a boost of energy while the protein fills you up. Just don’t eat too many starchy carbohydrates that weigh you down.

3. Snack Smart

Don’t snack without thinking about it. If you’re eating a bag of chips in front of your television, you may look down and notice those chips are gone. This is a quick way to pack on the pounds. Don’t eat with distractions. When you snack, sit down to really enjoy the bites. If you’re snacking while watching TV, make sure you have a healthy choice in front of you and/or portion out your snack. A snack is meant to get you through the time between meals, so it’s best you don’t fill up on them while doing mindless activities.

4. The Pre-Sleep Snack

Sometimes you’ll hear that tummy growl right before bed. You might worry eating late will make your body hold on to the calories. It’s best to be smartest about snacks right before bed. Choose one that is rich in carbs, but contains a bit of protein. Don’t fill up on ice cream and chips before bed. Instead, get some yogurt or fruit. If you get up in the middle of the night craving a snack, grab something that will fill you up, but weigh you down for bed. You can get some almonds, a few pieces of cube cheese or some yogurt with granola. The point is to fill that need for a snack, but not so much that you cannot sleep.

5. Make Snacks Count

Snacks can actually be great for you. You can use them towards your nutritional advantage. Most people don’t get enough fruits and veggies throughout the day. You can actually turn these things into snacks. Drizzle honey over an apple, put peanut butter on some celery or dip your fruit in yogurt. You need the vitamins and minerals provided by fruits and vegetables. They are high in fiber and lower in calories than most snacks.

6. Eat Sweet.

The word “sweet” doesn’t have to mean candy bars and cookies. You can eat sweets in a healthy way. Make a fresh fruit salad full of your favorite fruits. Enjoy some banana bread or blueberry muffins. Eat unsweetened dried fruits or raisins. You can throw a banana or grapes in the freezer for a frozen treat. The trick is to always look at the nutrition labels to ensure you’re still getting a sweet, healthy treat. Just because you put fruit in a cherry pie doesn’t mean it’s a healthy snack. Be smart, but creative with your sweet treats.

Indulging in a treat doesn’t mean you have to throw away all of your healthy choices. You can stay on your diet and stay fit if you snack wisely. The most important thing of all is to enjoy every bite of your snack.