5 Things to Ask at an Open House

An open house is a process where the sellers of a home welcome people directly into their house. The purpose of an open house is to allow people to see it without an appointment. Some people may not be quite ready to buy a house. People who live in the area may be scouting out homes there for others who are looking to move into their neighborhood.

If you are planning to attend an open house, there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind. During the open house, the real estate agent is there to speak directly on the owner’s behalf. This is a great opportunity to get answers about any questions you might have about the property, the area and your personal housing situation from an expert.

Questions About the Handouts

A typical open house will include flyers with lots of information about the home. Now is the time to read these flyers. It’s also a good time to think about the kind of questions you have about information contained in them. For example, a flyer may indicate the exact size of the property. However, you’d like to know precisely where it begins and ends. Now is the time to ask the agent. They can show you the exact boundary between this house and any other property.

Questions About the Area

Location really is everything when it comes to property. You’ll want to know as much as you can about any given area. This includes the kinds of schools that are designated local schools for that property as well as nearby transportation options. You’ll also want to get a feel for the home during the day. Ask questions such as how long it takes to get to the nearest airport, what highways serve this area and how long it is likely to take you to get to the center. The real estate agent should be able to offer you detailed responses.

Questions About the Conditions of the Home

All homes fall into one of several conditions. If the home is a fixer upper, now is the time to get a closer look at it. You should be able to examine all parts of the home in great detail. Ask questions about any remodeling attempts. You’ll want to know about the home’s overall structure. This includes the boiler and foundation. You’ll also want to know about details such as the home’s flooring, the age of the roof and what types of fixtures are found in the bathrooms and kitchen. This can give you a rough estimate of the kind of costs that might be involved if you buy the property.

Questions About the Sellers

The sellers mostly likely won’t be there when you’re showing the home. If you don’t know them, now is the time to ask. You want to find out as much as you can before you consider a bid on the home. Keep in mind the real estate’s agent’s loyalty is to the seller and not the buyer. However, you can probably ask a few basic questions. You might find out the seller has a new job in a different city and needs to sell as fast as possible. That can give you leverage in any future negotiation.

Questions About Your Personal Circumstances

As a buyer, you have certain specific issues you’re keeping in mind as you look at a home. For example, if you’re a parent, you’ll want to know about issues pertaining to your children. This may include information about the local schools such as the availability of bus services and nearby parks and playgrounds in walking distance. If you’re planning an in-law suite, find out what kind of process you’ll need to begin in order to make that happen. A real estate agent can help with highly specific questions like these.