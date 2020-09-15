Why everyone should learn Python in 2020 & post-COVID

Python, created in 1991 by Guido Van Rossum, is a popular programming language that can be used for web development, software development, and system scripting. It works seamlessly on distinct platforms like Windows, Mac, Linux, Raspberry Pi, and more. Python has a simple and easy-to-understand syntax like the English language. In the past few decades, Python has gained a lot of popularity among developers. So, if you wish to pursue a career in the field of software development, Python might be the go-to language for you. Here are the reasons why everyone should learn Python in 2020 –

It offers a high salary – From games and 3D applications to scientific and numeric applications, Python is used just about everywhere, with no sign of slowing down. Owing to the rising demands, the average salary is also one of the highest. According to a study by StackOverflow, developers with python skills earn more on an average as compared to other mainstream programming languages. The average salary for a Software Developer with Python skills in India is INR 571,704.

It is easy and simple to learn – Python is among the easiest and simplest programming languages to learn. It is easily readable and has a simple syntax. Since it is easy to learn, the developers can build a rapport quickly which is not seamless in other programming languages. Apart from this, Python offers portability and extensibility. For example, users don’t have to amend their codes for different platforms. It can be run on any platform uninterruptedly and flawlessly. Also, Python is an extensible language which means you can write some of your code in other languages like C, C++.

It can be used in Data Science – Python is a high-level programming language that is open, friendly, fast, and simple to learn. It is one of the best languages used by data scientists for various applications. But, why is it preferred over other languages? Here are a few reasons:

It is robust and simple to use – You can learn Python quickly. It has minimized constraints. Also, Python is highly scalable as it can solve problems that cannot be solved with other programming languages like Java. Several businesses have used Python for establishing tools and applications instantly.

– You can learn Python quickly. It has minimized constraints. Also, Python is highly scalable as it can solve problems that cannot be solved with other programming languages like Java. Several businesses have used Python for establishing tools and applications instantly. It offers several options of libraries – Python comes with a big database of libraries that can be used for fields like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Some of the most popular libraries are Pytorch, Scikit-learn, and Matplotlib.

– Python comes with a big database of libraries that can be used for fields like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Some of the most popular libraries are Pytorch, Scikit-learn, and Matplotlib. Extensive options for graphics and visualization – With Python, you get several options for graphics and visualization that includes charts, web-ready plots, graphical layouts, etc.

It can be used for automation and scripting – Python is an open-source scripting language that can be used for automating. As a beginner, you will learn the basics and gradually move on to writing the scripts that can be used for automating data. Once the developer has checked the code, it can be used or run multiple times without any interruption.

It can be used with Big Data – Python is among the best Data Science tools that can be used for integrating data analysis and web application with the production database. Python equips you with powerful library packages that can be used for any of your analytical and data science needs. Here are some of the most popular libraries used for Big Data:

Pandas – It provides easy to use, highly efficient data structures and ensures operations and data structure for manipulating data on time series and numeric tables.

– It provides easy to use, highly efficient data structures and ensures operations and data structure for manipulating data on time series and numeric tables. SciPy – This library is used in the case of scientific and technical computing. It contains modules like Integration, ODE solvers, Optimization, Linear Algebra, Signal and Image processing, FFT, and more.

– This library is used in the case of scientific and technical computing. It contains modules like Integration, ODE solvers, Optimization, Linear Algebra, Signal and Image processing, FFT, and more. NumPy – It can be used for making scientific computing feasible and supporting linear algebra, random number crunching, etc.

– It can be used for making scientific computing feasible and supporting linear algebra, random number crunching, etc. Mlpy – It provides several machine learning methods for solving the problems. It also assists in getting a reasonable compromise between efficiency, usability, modularity, reproducibility, and maintainability.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to change their lifestyles. Millions of employees are working from home for the first time. And since we won’t be seeing the end of the pandemic soon, professionals see this as an opportunity to upskill themselves and be prepared for the future. This is the best time to learn Python and get Python Certification if you are looking for a career change or want to upgrade your skills. First, you must understand the languages that you are currently using and then try upgrading yourself in the same domain. In case you are a beginner, you will need to find an interest in Python and then learn the basics of the same through an online course.