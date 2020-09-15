Remi Landau on the digital future of the fashion industry

The pandemic has posed a challenge to the fashion industry. The health crisis has affected the global supply chain and has led to the closure of brick-and-mortar businesses, along with the decrease in consumer purchases. Due to the current situation, the release of the usual seasonal lineup of fashion brands has also changed. But despite all these disruptions, fashion design professional Remi Landau says that these unusual times have also brought out a new spark of creativity among designers and brands.

As the rest of society adapts to the changes, businesses are beginning to plan their next move. Companies are starting to incorporate advanced technologies and innovations to respond to the changing habits of customers. This can be seen in the e-commerce boom that has helped retailers stay afloat. According to industry experts, this mode of consuming fashion is responsible for a quarter of fashion sales worldwide, earning more than $520 billion last year. In the next four years, it could increase to $800 billion.

With many buyers and brands shifting to digital shopping, the focus is now on going beyond the usual process of adding to cart and checking out items. Fashion brands are already planning on improving customer experience through exciting and creative ways. To do this, many have launched their digital showrooms to preview their existing and upcoming collections. Through this new virtual space, brands are promoting multimedia content with the help of influencers and industry leaders. As fashion shows and in-store shopping have lessened, these digital showrooms aim to provide buyers with detailed previews of their products. Videos, music, and even commentaries also accompany these previews to make the experience even more enjoyable.

Italian clothing brand Diesel has made the shift to its digital showroom called Hyperoom. Its recently launched online space provides the ultimate experience, such as offering 360-degree displays and exhibitions that will allow clients to fully get to know their products even without going to the physical store. Buyers can also connect with online Diesel vendors to assist them with their shopping.

Digital showrooms are more than a creative response to the situation. Remi Landau shares that this also presents a more sustainable process for brands and their consumers. Through this digital transformation, many players in the fashion industry can continue their operations for less the cost and carbon footprint. This shift is not only convenient but also beneficial to society.