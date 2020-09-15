Pietro Triassi Montreal is one of the biggest Montreal Canadiens fans that people will ever meet. And since the NHL resumed and the Stanley Cup playoffs are well underway, Pietro Triassi could not be any happier.

The playoffs were supposed to begin in April and conclude in June. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season was suspended on March 12. The season resumed a few months later, and the playoffs started in August and will most likely end in early October.

Back in May, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced that 24 teams were going to participate in the playoffs with a few cities hosting the games. Players would be put under quarantine and would have to follow strict protocols, just like other professional sports leagues. And just like other professional sports leagues, games will be played behind closed doors without fans in attendance.

Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena will be hosting Eastern Conference contenders for the first few rounds of the playoffs. At the same time, Rogers Place in Edmonton will be the site for Western Conference games, the Conference Finals, and the Stanley Cup Finals.

Pietro Triassi shares a bit of trivia, with this being the first Stanley Cup playoffs to be played entirely in Canada in 95 years.

As for the Montreal Canadiens, who ended the regular season with 71 points in 71 games, they finished 12th in the Eastern Conference and faced off against the Pittsburgh Penguins, a team that finished 5th in the East. This was their third time to meet in the playoffs with Montreal winning the previous two. In the 2019-2020 regular season, however, the Penguins were victorious in two of the three times they met.

Much to Pietro Triassi and all Montreal fans’ delight, the Canadiens upset the Penguins and closed out the series in four games.

Jeff Petry was the hero for the Canadiens in game one, scoring in overtime. Pittsburgh came back with Jason Zucker’s goal in the third period sealing the deal. In game three, Petry once again came to the rescue in the third period with a two-goal comeback for Montreal, effectively giving the Canadiens a 2-1 lead in the best of five series. However, in game four, star goalkeeper and Pietro Triassi’s favorite Montreal player, Carey Price, shut out Pittsburgh as Montreal went on to score two goals, moving forward in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.