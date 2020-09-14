What Are the Current Top Hashtags?

During the past few years, there has been a tremendous amount of growth in the world of social media. This has given rise to numerous platforms. Some of the top social media platforms include Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitter. While hashtags started on Twitter, they have spread to numerous other platforms as well. Now, hashtags play a role in nearly every social media platform. For those who might not know, hashtags are small pound signs (#) that are commonly found at the bottom of social media posts. Many people are wondering what the top hashtags are today. There are several top hashtags that everyone should note.

Without a doubt, one of the top ways that people use hashtags today has to do with the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone and lots of people are looking for ways to learn about new information that is being communicated regarding the pandemic. While it is always a good idea to listen to doctors and other respected health agencies, many of these agencies are distributing information using social media hashtags. Therefore, it is a good idea to pay attention to the hashtags related to the pandemic and see what these agencies are saying and even use a hashtag generator to maximize results.

Another top use of hashtags today involves social justice. There has been an impressive push related to social justice movements during the past few months. This has been the only thing that has been able to displace the pandemic from the front page of the news. With so many social justice movements taking place regarding the unarmed killing of black men by police officers, many protest movements are using social media hashtags to communicate information related to their protests. As these movements continue to grow, the use of hashtags will only continue to grow as well.

Finally, another popular use of hashtags in the current environment has to do with the return of sports. The NBA, NFL, and MLB are all active right now. This might come as a surprise to many; however, the leagues have enjoyed success so far. The return of live sports has contributed to the massive growth in the use of hashtags. Many individuals and families use sports to escape from the stress of living in the real world. With live sports back, expect to see them continue to dominate the world of social media.

These are just a few of the top examples of hashtags that are dominating the world of social media today. It will be interesting to see where the world goes from here as hashtags continue to evolve. They continue to play a role in the way people spread the word and communicate with one another. Social media already has hundreds of millions of users and it will continue to grow and expand as new features are added to social media platforms.