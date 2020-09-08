CoutureCandy’s Announces Budget-Friendly Selection of Mother of the Bride Dresses – Under $100

It is true that the wedding celebration is about the bride and groom but CoutureCandy aims to make it very special for the mothers as well. The brand-new collection of mother of the bride dresses offers a plethora of items under $100 so that the budget does not come in the way of the desired wedding ceremony attire for the beautiful mothers.

Budget has never been a problem for ladies who shop from CoutureCandy, because they get the best items at the right prices, starting from as low as $49. Both mother of the bride dresses, i.e. long and short mother of the bride dresses, have been incorporated in the collection to cater to the requirements of a wide range of shoppers.

The designer mother of the bride dresses with flowy A-line skirts are perfect for women who wish to keep it chic and simple. That being said, there are a lot of figure-flattering sexy mother of the bride dresses too such as mermaid gowns, trumpet gowns, fitted sheath gowns and so on by designer brands like Elizabeth K, Alyce Paris, Cinderella Divine, Christina Wu Elegance, May Queen, Dancing Queen, Alex Evenings etc.

At CoutureCandy comfort is taken very seriously along with style and fashion. Therefore, they offer the dresses in every size- from 0 to 22. The role of the mother at the venue is an important one and CoutureCandy makes sure to keep her comfortable at all times during that time as well as at the reception, after the ceremony is over. There is an exclusive section of plus size mother of the bride dresses that offers unique designer items to the women with full-figured body type. Not to mention, but the versatility of this selection is quite impressive. This is why the mother of the bride dresses 2020 collection has been able to make its place in the hearts of thousands of mothers.

For the big day, the trendy items presented by CoutureCandy’s mother of the groom dresses collection also deserve special mention. Designed on a variety of high-quality fabrics like lace, chiffon, satin, tulle, georgette, etc., the mother of the groom gown section as well as the short dresses section have the most amazing designer picks, perfect for complementing all body types. Myriad range of colours that CoutureCandy offers, such as gold, white, black, various shades of red, purple, yellow, pink, and even multicoloured prints, is a win-win for all fashionistas.

For a gorgeous wedding ceremony attire, CoutureCandy presents a number of mother of the bride gowns with exquisite beadwork featuring crystals, jewels, sparkles, shimmering rhinestones and sequins. Not only that, but there are plenty of sophisticated and elegant mother of the bride dresses too with delicate beadwork on the bodice or the skirt. They have everything to go perfectly with all types of celebrations like a holy church ceremony, high-end ballroom ceremony, outdoor ceremonies and many more. Their objective is to make sure that the mother feels just as special as her daughter on the big day.