It’s easy to get jealous and envious when scrolling down the Instagram feed of your favorite celebrity. Their amazing hair, clothes, and makeup can definitely make you feel inferior. But what if I told you that you can achieve the same look as your favorite celebrity with the help of false eyelashes? It’s true. Celebrities pretty much look just like us without all the stylists and photoshop – and they love false eyelashes for a reason. False eyelashes can instantly transform your entire look to an “everyday” feel to a “total glam” feel. Still not sold? Here are some of the hottest celebrities who love wearing false eyelashes on a regular basis:

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has the reputation of one of the most glam celebrities of all time. It seems like she could wear a trash bag and somehow still pull it off! However, she does get a little help in achieving her looks from makeup. Kim popularized the concept of “contouring” your makeup to basically change how your face looks by emphasizing certain areas and disguising others. Kim also slays with the help of false eyelashes that really take her beautiful brown eyes to the next level. Even though you think that she must spend a fortune on her lashes because she has tons of money, high-quality false eyelashes are totally affordable and even reusable!

Cardi B

Cardi B took the rap world by storm with her smash hit “Bodak Yellow.” But not only is she a rap icon, these days she’s a style icon too! Cardi B is known for her dramatic eye looks that are always complete with a bold set of false lashes. It seems like she can’t leave the house without them – and we can’t blame her! Whether she’s slaying at the MET Gala, the Grammy’s, or the MVA’s, we can guarantee that Cardi’s false lash game will always be on point.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has been a style icon for decades. Her look has really evolved a lot since the 90s and now often includes false lashes. JLo’s go-to makeup look seems to be soft glam with lots of shimmer and sparkle. She combines this eyeshadow look with simple yet gorgeous false lashes for a sexy look that really suits her. She most recently performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show so if her false lashes can withstand that kind of event – yours definitely can too.

Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian’s little sister has really made a name for herself when it comes to makeup, specifically. Kylie Jenner has created her own makeup line that is estimated to be worth almost $1 billion! Talk about killing the makeup game. For this reason, it’s no surprise that Kylie’s makeup game is always on-point with bold brows, contouring, fun lip colors, and false lashes. If Kylie the makeup queen loves false lashes then they definitely must live up to the hype!

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is known for her crazy costumes, hair looks, and makeup looks on the red carpet and at her concerts. Even though she’s clearly a fan of experimentation and switching things up, one thing always stays the same – her use of false lashes! Lady Gaga typically uses false lashes to accent her bold eye makeup looks that sometimes extend all the way down her face. None of these famous looks would be complete without false lashes that Lady Gaga flawlessly rocks each and every time.

Katy Perry

Like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry is also known for experimenting with fun makeup and hair colors – albeit to a slightly lesser extent. That being said, Katy Perry loves her false eyelashes as well and seems to wear them for just about every event! Whether she’s rocking a purple pixie cut, her classic black locks, or bleach blonde tresses, Katy Perry has a talent for choosing the perfect fake lashes for her changing looks.

Rihanna

Rihanna’s makeup choices typically aren’t as bold as Lady Gaga or Katy Perry’s, but this woman definitely knows her stuff! In fact, she even has her own makeup line, Fenty, that has experienced great success and is worth more than $3 billion. Personally, Rihanna seems to love more understated eye styles that usually include shimmery eyeshadow, dramatic cat eyeliner, and simple false eyelashes. Rihanna totally rocks every single look and loves to experiment with bold lip colors – only increasing the wow factor that she achieves at every single event.

At the end of the day, it’s important to feel confident and comfortable in your own skin. You should never compare yourself to others. However, doing things to boost your confidence is totally allowed as long as you’re doing it for yourself. False eyelashes are a great way to do this and can help you achieve a red carpet look from your own bathroom!