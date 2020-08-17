6 Tips for Improving Employee Health During Pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic has changed every aspect of life from how we associate with people to how we carry out our businesses. The challenges presented by this pandemic go beyond the immediate social and economic impact. The pandemic is taking a toll on employee mental health which may lead to long term challenges. Since the pandemic emerged, research has shown that a significant number of employees have experienced anxiety, stress and emotional exhaustion. Employees suffering from chronic stress can barely collaborate with colleagues, and their productivity is likely to drop drastically.

Considering the havoc stressed employees could cause in your business, it is prudent to invest in employee’s wellness. Employers should consider these tips to improve their workers’ health.

Use Robust Communication Channels

Businesses should upgrade their standard communication channels to boost their employee’s wellness. Through remote communication, a company can encourage employees to stay physically active by performing exercises. For the idea to thrive, allow workers to share wellness tips among themselves.

Additionally, encourage workers to maintain a healthy balanced diet. This may involve requesting them to share recipes of immune-building foods. They can also share stress management tips and exercise routines. By inspiring such posts daily, you will assist workers to maintain strong communication which may help them feel less isolated.

As an employer, plan for an exercise challenge to enhance employee’s wellness. You can request workers to post their videos, photos and share stories of them walking or running around their neighborhood.

Offer Wellness Resources

Business can provide resources to encourage employees to maintain and alleviate their mental health. Companies can do this by appraising the benefits of mindfulness. Mindfulness is the act of focusing on the present moment and accepting it, hoping things will change soon.

According to psychologists, the practice helps decrease anxiety and stress. Additionally, mindfulness can alleviate focus, memory and emotional regulation. You can design a digital platform that will remind workers to execute mindfulness practice daily. By the help of a mobile app, employees can implement the mindfulness practice during their own time.

Adopt Employee Health Initiatives

Businesses should come up with unique employee health initiatives during the pandemic. This can be enabled by providing comprehensive wellness resources through digital platforms to remind employees to implement self-care wellness methods.

You can modify your communication channels to increase socialization on matters revolving around wellness topics. Train employees on how to maintain a sustainable work-life balance, especially those working remotely.

Come Up with Reliable Guidelines to Help Employees Prevent Burnout

Employees are likely to experience burnout while working remotely. Come up with brilliant ideas that will help workers mitigate burnout. Besides working for long hours, remote workers are likely to suffer from higher stress levels compared to those working in a traditional office setting. According to experts, remote workers are unable to unplug their minds from work and communicate effectively, which results in loneliness.

Help workers create a viable work plan to avoid overworking. Workers should dedicate reasonable hours to work, schedule breaks and include flex time to help them adapt to the new working environment.

Promote Resilience and Performance

The sudden shift from a traditional office to a home office can affect performance. To ensure productivity isn’t affected, provide sufficient infrastructure and offer flexible work patterns to help workers perform to the best of their ability. Improve employee’s mental health by taking their views into consideration and giving them a chance to participate in finding organization solutions.

Motivate and Engage Employees

It’s daunting to remain motivated during the crisis. Create a roadmap that will help employees stay focused on achieving organizational objectives. According to scientists, we can reduce stress and anxiety by ensuring we are productive throughout the day. The goal is to help workers remain productive while still watching their mental health. Communicate your company values regularly and request employees to speak out about anything that may hinder them from focusing on their work.

In addition, encourage employees to take center charge of their wellness. Great leaders are made during the crisis, observe individual employees and help them to become a better version of themselves.