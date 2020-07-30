4 Benefits of Concrete Recycling

There is a large variety of structures being built every single day. While new ones get built, lots of them also get taken down and destroyed so there is room to build new things. As you can imagine, the destruction of a structure can leave a lot of debris and concrete behind. Luckily, people have found a way to recycle the concrete that is leftover in order to keep it out of the landfills. This usually involves smashing the material near a building site to make it easier to handle for recycling. Here are some of the biggest benefits of concrete recycling:

The Material Stays Out of the Landfills

As with many other types of recycling, the biggest benefit of concrete recycling is that the material stays out of the landfills. Landfills always get overpowered with so many different types of non-biodegradable materials that make it harder to keep things from ending up in the ocean. If concrete is recycled, that also means that it can be used in place of gravel. This makes it easier for builders since they won’t have to mine or carry lots of gravel to complete a project.

Less Waste is Produced From Projects

Lots of waste is produced from almost all types of construction projects. Concrete is a pretty popular building material, so recycling it saves so much time and prevents so much waste in the end. Landfills survive longer, and the construction workers can avoid the fees they would have to pay for disposing of the concrete. Once builders realize this, they will have a much better time building knowing that they are helping contribute to the health and safety of the planet.

More Material for Projects

Recycling concrete makes it easier for future builders to purchase and maintain concrete when they build. Recycled concrete has been said to be much lighter and easier to work with than non-recycled concrete. Since it is lighter, that means builders can get much more material for their project since the volume is increased with recycled material. That’s a pretty good bargain especially for those that like to figure out how much material they need to work with before they start a project.

Reduced Transporation Costs

New concrete and other fresh building materials have to be transported back and forth before the job and after the job. Transportation is often considered to be another contributing factor to an unhealthy environment. If builders use recycled concrete, this eliminates the need for them to spend extra money transporting the material to the site to build.

Recognition from the Community

Of course, the effort is always appreciated when it comes to doing things in the name of a safe environment. Once people in the community learn that a structure was built from recycled materials, that puts the builders in good standing and encourages others to use the same methods for their projects. Once the trend gets going, more people end up contributing to a healthy and happy earth.