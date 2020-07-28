Top Signs Your Dog is Sick

If you have a dog or a new puppy, you must know they are animals, and they tend to get ill sometimes. Although you can deal with minor problems like fleas, learning to observe specific behaviors can help you determine the way forward. In the event your dog becomes ill, you will be able to take the right course of action that may prove to save its life. However, it may not be easy to determine the illness of your dog. There are things you can always check on to ensure there are no underlying problems. If you discover an issue, you shouldn’t consult a vet with immediate effect. Here are some signs to watch out for regularly, because your dog won’t be able to speak and tell you how it’s feeling.

Diarrhea

You should always be conscious of how your dog poops, always check to make sure it is not constipating or has diarrhea that lasts for more extended periods than two days. It would be best if you also looked for differences to make sure there is no sign of blood or any form of mucus. If you observe any of this, you should consult a vet immediately, and it would be an added advantage if you can carry a sample for the doctors to test.

Recurred sneezing, gagging, vomiting, or coughing

You should also check your dog while it’s eating because if it persistently chokes when eating, it is a sign of sickness. However, vomiting is a sign of an allergic reaction or even an infection. This is common, mostly in older dogs. If you have many dogs, you should be vigilant of Kennel cough, and it is a highly contagious and severe illness.

Refusal to eat

This is highly delicate, and you must always observe your dog’s eating habits. However, your dog’s eating habits may differ from time to time. You should always consult your Vet if your dog refuses to eat for a period of 24 hours or more.

Excessive thirst or urination

If you live in a large compound and your dog is always around the mixture. You should be checking the pattern of their urination. It is usually a sign of sickness. Even how it drinks, water should be tested, and if it’s thirsty almost every time, you should consult your vet.

Red and swollen gums

Professionals also advise regularly checking your dog’s mouth for red and swollen gums. They are usually associated with gum disease. If allowed to get worse, it can lead to tooth loss and problems when eating. This, in turn, leads to weight loss for your dog because it cannot hold the food with its mouth.

Runny eyes or nose

It would be best if you also looked for uncomfortable panting and sneezing accompanied by a runny nose. These are usually signs of respiratory issues, even gasping.

Itchy flaking skin

Skin is typically considered to be a great indication of good health. The surface of a healthy dog should generally be smooth pink, or black. If you notice things like lumps, sores, or signs of dermatitis, it should indicate an allergy to flea bites. These are the common pests that affect dogs and could come with some diseases.

Progressive changes in weight

The gradual loss of weight should be a considerable concern. However, a continuous gain of weight can also be an issue.

Generally looking unwell or lethargic

It is also good to know the normal behavior of your dog. This can help because, like humans, dogs can also look unwell. If you notice for some time, it is not as active as you usually should call your local Vet.

You can, however, avoid all this by scheduling regular appointments with the vet. This can help you to discover any illness in its early stages. The time at which the disease can respond positively to treatment. This helps to prevent avoidable expenses and keep your dog from harm’s way. Regular appointments will keep your pet healthy and always in top form.