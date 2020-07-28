Tips for Improving Your Engine’s Performance

Everyone needs their car to drive faster, and this can only be achieved by boosting engine power. Engines involve turning mechanical energy into motion. Boosting the engine performance of your vehicle gives it more power. Most people lack skills, space, and tools for various maintenance upgrades, including improving the exhaust system’s performance and installing fuel injectors. The following are essential tips for improving the performance of your engine:

Using Synthetic Lubricants

Synthetic lubricants like synthetic oil are essential in reducing friction, which helps your engine to last for long. The lubricants create the best lubrication between the moving parts of the engine. The lubricants are efficient and reliable as they do not breakdown during high-heat. Additionally, synthetic oil is excellent for cold weather and high-temperature protection.

Reduce the Intake of Cold

This approach is essential in increasing horsepower and torque power. Using the CAI helps the pulled air in your engine to become dense and cold. The implication, in this case, is that there is more air getting into the cylinder and the air leads hence high combustion.

Increasing Compression

Increasing compression increases horsepower. Ensure that you build compression in your engine. You can talk to your engine builder on the best compression and cam selection to increase your engine’s efficiency instead of damaging it. Ensure that your compression does not go beyond 10.0:1 as it can lead to spark knock, detonation, or even pre-ignition. In addition to that, while bumping the engine’s compression, ensure that you watch the spark curves and your fuel level.

Check Your Tires Regularly

The level of pressure of your vehicle plays a fundamental role in the performance of your engine. Always use the pressure gauge to determine the right amount of pressure for your tires. Underinflated tires increase fuel consumption and reduce the efficiency of the engine. Additionally, underinflated tires increase friction between your car and the road; hence more power is used by the car while in motion due to friction.

Maintenance of Ignition Plugs

Spark and ignition plugs may seem to be components that do not require much maintenance, but they still need it. You should always ensure that all parts involved in ignition like wires, coils, and spark plugs are regularly checked and replaced in case of wear and tear. In case one of the parts involved in the ignition is not working, then the performance of your engine decreases.

Practice Engine Tuning

Though engine tuning may make your warrant void, there are various ways to increase your engine’s power by modifying some of its components. For instance, you can add a larger throttle body, reduce friction, or even raise your engine’s compression ratio. Regardless, engine tuning can be expensive, but it will boost the performance of your engine.

Reduce Friction Inside Your Engine

Ensure that your engine has enough motor oil for the efficient lubrication of the internal parts and that friction is eliminated. In case your engine is petroleum-based, it can leave a sludge that can quickly spoil your vehicle when exposed to high temperatures, for instance, leaving your engine running for long. For the effective functioning of your vehicle’s engine, ensure that you use synthetic oil as it does not break down when exposed to heat.

Weight Reduction

Generally, when your vehicle is light, it moves faster compared to when it is loaded. Ensure that you remove all the significant parts like the engine block. Additionally, ensure that you replace your brakes with disc brakes as it will make your vehicle more aerodynamic and boost the engine power.

Installing a Performance Chipset

You can install an automatic system in your vehicle that controls all the activities in it. You can install an onboard computer system for controlling time, the ratio of fuel combustion, and anti-lock brakes. However, it would be best if you always change the chipset as there are aftermarket chipsets that override the factory setting. Always replace your factory chipset to increase the power of your engine.