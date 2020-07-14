I’m Moving My Business to a New Country – What Advice Should I Seek?

Moving to a new country can bring a number of challenges. You may have already worked in your destination country, or you may have never visited before, but either way, adjusting to a new culture and set of business practices can be difficult. However, there are ways you can get past the most difficult challenges, and your first step should be getting the right advice. Here are some experts you may need to speak to before you begin.

Business professionals

It’s worth using the services of business professionals with knowledge of the market to advise you and take you through the different steps. You should find a business who specialise in corporate secretarial in Indonesia, that can help with all the admin such as:

Incorporating and registering your business

Legal compliance

Amendment of articles

Working with shareholders

These processes can be complex when you are working overseas, so make sure you have people on your side who know what they are doing.

Financial advisors

Financial advisors are another important cog in the machine if you decide to move your business to a new country. Finances are the thing that keep your lights on and decide whether you’ll grow and develop in the future. Therefore, you need financial advisors who don’t just count the money, but also help with planning, from the day to day to the long term. This can also help you with business decisions. Do you want to expand in future? Do you need a new member of staff? A financial advisor can help you decide whether now is the right time.

Legal advice

It’s also worth speaking to an immigration lawyer if you plan to move overseas.

While some countries are happy for people to bring investment into their country, whether you’re just putting up the cash or doing the hard work, others discourage people from moving by putting up rigorous visa rules. Unless you have a sponsor, things become difficult.

The best way to ensure you are legally in the country and don’t end up with legal issues, is to speak to an immigration lawyer. They can make sure you have all the proper paperwork and won’t deal with issues down the line.

Local advisors

You may want to ensure you work with people who have local knowledge. Each country has its own culture and you’ll need to know you are following the right protocol when you carry out business with local companies. Make sure you look for local firms and those who are experts in your destination country.

If it’s time for your business to expand, or simply move to a whole new territory, then you should look into getting advice from experts. From getting someone to help with the formation of your company and deal with general admin, to ensuring you have the right paperwork and are in the country legally, hiring experts makes sense when you’ve decided to move your company to a new domain. This ensures a smooth transition and everything being handled professionally.