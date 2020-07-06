Mind Mapping Techniques to Maximize Business Productivity

A mind map is like a technical brain that creates a correlation between a major thought and other related ideas.
Just as your brain fires up and thinks up different scenarios when something occurs and builds a relationship between them, the mind map helps you bring ideas out of a larger picture
When you’re studying hard for an exam or test, trying to come up with new ideas, learning a topic, or writing a book, writing clearly and understandably becomes a necessity, but this might become difficult without a mind map. The mind mapping software is often used to design your mind map, and both methods have advantages and disadvantages.
Advantages of Using Mind Mapping by Hand
- Writing down your ideas as soon as it hits you: This helps you get your thoughts more quickly without using the internet.
- Creating branches of the mind map help in connection: This action makes it more comfortable for your ideas to easily connect on the sketch since it involves using all your senses.
- You design things to suit yourself: No software can replicate your original plan, which will make it a unique piece attributed to you.
- It can be simple: Mapping by hand doesn’t necessarily involve the use of colored pencils or sketchbooks so you can keep things simple
- No technological limitations: You can create mind maps anywhere you want and at any time, even if there is no computer or software available.
Advantages of Using Software for Mind Mapping
- Easy to source include links and attachments: sourcing information from different web pages is possible using software. Also, when you’re carrying out research, mapping with the hand is not advisable, and it might appear impossible or at least very difficult.
- Adding notes to expound your ideas and concepts: This will help prevent cluttering. Also, most mind mapping software allows you to include anything to your notes.
- Handling major tasks: software mind mapping enables you to filter content to know who’s responsible for each allocated task in case of teamwork and will allow you to see the pending tasks. This usually happens when you’re mapping out complex projects and will help you come up with large mind maps.
- Filters: you can set filters for each allocated to a group or idea depending on your filter choice.
- Smooth transfer of information: you can send your map content to users or online apps or receive content directly from your maps via online apps. For instance, if a project has been completed, someone gets an update or a deal is closed, you can get content directly to your map through the online apps.
- Make additions easily: You can add new pieces to your map without using an eraser or wasting time. You do not have to start drawing your mind map over again whenever you want to add a new idea you discover or wish to change the overall look of the project. If you also want to add a new client or a new piece to a project, mind mapping software makes it easier.