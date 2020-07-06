Mind Mapping Techniques to Maximize Business Productivity

A mind map is like a technical brain that creates a correlation between a major thought and other related ideas.

Just as your brain fires up and thinks up different scenarios when something occurs and builds a relationship between them, the mind map helps you bring ideas out of a larger picture

When you’re studying hard for an exam or test, trying to come up with new ideas, learning a topic, or writing a book, writing clearly and understandably becomes a necessity, but this might become difficult without a mind map. The mind mapping software is often used to design your mind map, and both methods have advantages and disadvantages.

Advantages of Using Mind Mapping by Hand

Writing down your ideas as soon as it hits you: This helps you get your thoughts more quickly without using the internet.

Creating branches of the mind map help in connection: This action makes it more comfortable for your ideas to easily connect on the sketch since it involves using all your senses.

You design things to suit yourself: No software can replicate your original plan, which will make it a unique piece attributed to you.

It can be simple: Mapping by hand doesn’t necessarily involve the use of colored pencils or sketchbooks so you can keep things simple

No technological limitations: You can create mind maps anywhere you want and at any time, even if there is no computer or software available.

Advantages of Using Software for Mind Mapping