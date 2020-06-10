Three Side Hustles to Consider: Make More Money

Nowadays, it seems like everyone is starting a side hustle. According to Bankrate study, 43% of households earning $80,000 or more have some sort of side gig to help pay the bills. However, most give up before they even see the fruits of their upfront investment, hard work, and time commitment. Fortunately, starting a side hustle has never been easier. And the internet makes it easy to make money! Platforms like Neighbor Storage, DoorDash, and Instacart, make it easy for people to launch a meaningful and profitable side hustle. Here is a quick list of three side hustles you should consider. These are time tested ways to make excellent side money and are easy to start. Cha-Ching!

Neighbor Storage Host – Rent out Your Spare Closet

Neighbor.com is the Airbnb of self-storage. On this platform, you can rent out a spare closet, garage, parking space, shed, and virtually any additional space you may have in your home or apartment. As a host, you set the price and choose the person you are willing to rent out your space to. So, if you are okay with a stranger renting out a specific space, then Neighbor Storage is a great opportunity. In fact, most hosts claim they are making an extra $300 per month for doing absolutely nothing, freeing up a closet to rent out.

Deliver food with DoorDash

Do you enjoy driving your car? Do you know your surrounding area well? Then consider becoming a DoorDash Driver, or as they call themselves -a Dasher. As a ‘Dasher’ you will pick-up and deliver food orders to customers in your nearby area. Depending on when you work, you can make $15/hour plus tips! The best part about this side hustle is that you decide when you want to work and how long you are willing to work for. You can even pre-schedule shifts if you want more routine hours. It is important to note that the best hours to work as a dasher are Thursday – Sunday Evenings. This is when restaurants receive the most online orders, so you will have plenty of work delivering food.

Take Online Surveys

Do you find yourself binge-watching Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime? What about when you are in class or on a lunch break? Use this free time to take online surveys and get paid! Sure, the payout is not the best, but Swagbucks and Survey Junkie will legit pay you to take surveys, surf the internet, watch videos online, and shop. Considering the surveys will only take you about 5 – 10 minutes, this is such an easy way to make some side money. To this day, I find myself taking surveys whenever I am watching T.V. or am bored. It is a great way to kill time!

Final Thoughts

While there are thousands of side hustles you can start, these are three of my favorites. They do not require an upfront investment, and you could start making money tomorrow if you wanted to. As we all know, we all could use a few extra dollars here and there. So, get creating, use your time wisely, and start hustling!