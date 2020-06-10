5 Ways to Reduce Stress in Your Life

Modern life gives us comfort and a lot of possibilities for self-development. We got used to the frantic pace of life, long working days. However one day it turns out that we have success at a job we don’t enjoy, buy cool things that actually gather dust in the closet, have no wish to go out, or cook dinner. The reason is stress and lack of motivation.

Are you ready to change everything?

1 Change your types of activity throughout the day

Physical activity can reduce stress and help to treat depression. Get into the habit of doing some sports every day, add it to your daily to-do list. Also, give yourself time to relax or meditate and let your thoughts go. The way we plan our day, spend free time, the sources we use to gain new knowledge, or to entertain ourselves ​influence our emotional state. ​

2.Play intellectual games

If you are one of those people who can’t spend leisure time sitting still don’t do that. Try intellectual games! For example, QuizzClub educational community offers a wide range of trivia questions, articles, and tests that will catch your attention and you’ll forget about your daily routine for a while. When you read amazing articles or answer tricky questions and get new knowledge, endorphins are released and you feel much better. This is the case when you spend quality time! While playing trivia games people have more energy and experience increased positive emotions.

Make new friends

Psychologists proved that making new friends boosts our happiness and self-confidence. It’s all about serotonin which regulates our mood and happiness. Sometimes friendship can change not only the mood but the world and there are quite a few examples of this in our history. It’s also a well-known fact that our friends make us better and help us to form good habits. For example, if your friend likes morning jogs​ or in case he or she is a passionate reader, there is a very good chance that you’ll try to join your friend and share these interests. Moreover, the voice of our closest people can make things right.

Read more

Reading can also reduce stress. Moreover, it also lowers your heart rate in case you suffer from tachycardia. Reading distracts you from problems and gives your brain time to relax, so you’ll have a chance to consider things from another point of view.​

Find yourself a hobby

It can develop your creative potential and evoke positive emotions. It doesn’t have to be painting or numismatics. For example, some people create tiny masterpieces from different small parts or make stunning photos of gorgeous animals. Have you ever wanted to learn how to dance​? It’s high time! Do you enjoy watching movies? Make your own best movie list and organize movie night​s on weekends for your friends.

As you see there are quite enough ways to release stress for free, moreover, you can also improve your knowledge and become a more erudite person. Just give yourself a try.