6 Tips for Developing Your SEO Strategy

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the most effective strategy for maximizing organic search results. Unfortunately, most companies don’t have a clue on how to create an effective SEO strategy. Hiring a SEO company can help you develop the right strategy for your website.

What is SEO Strategy?

SEO strategy is a procedure whereby you arrange your website’s content into topics to help search engine’s rank you better.

A web page organized by topic has a better layout for long-tail keyword optimization per section.

List Down Possible Topics and Keywords

Come up with a list of relevant topics that you want to cover during the first month. Then, create a list of short-tail keywords associated with what your business does. Use online optimization tools to gauge the popularity of those words.

Try using variations of those words to see if they have a better ranking. Choose the 10-best short-tail keywords. The keywords are going

to complement the topics.

Then, from each short-tail keyword, find at least 5 long-tail keywords. When people search the internet, they use certain phrases to find what they’re looking for. Those phrases are what we refer to as long-tail keywords.

Both short and long-tail keywords can help boost your site’s rankings.

Separate Web Pages by Topic

Trying to create a high-ranking page with a handful of keywords is impractical. That’s because there’s so much competition. Instead, take the 10 short-tail keyword topics and design a web page for each.

So that you don’t run out of things to write. Create subtopics from each page. The subtopics will explain the main subject further.

For example, if one-page talks about online shopping, your subtopics can include safety tips when shopping online, what to expect when you shop the first time, and how to make most of online shopping.

You will use the long-tail keywords to explain the subtopics

and improve your organic search rankings.

Create a Blog

Blogging is good for engaging customers and increasing sales. The idea is to come up with creative content relevant to your product or service.

The first blogging rule is to ensure the content is original and relevant to your target market. You should also minimize the use of long-tail keywords. Repeat the long-tail keyword three times at most.

Don’t go beyond three because search engines could penalize you for keyword stuffing. Consider inserting internal links from the subtopics to the main topic. This move shows search engines that you have a very authoritative topic page.

Blogging Consistency

You can achieve authority by writing about interesting topics every week. Create a schedule to guide you on what to write. As you write blogs, you must use keywords appropriately every time you update or create a new blog page.

Have a Link-Building Strategy

Another great way to increase traffic to your site is through backlinks. This is whereby other sites link back to yours.

You can request the owners of a blog in your industry to allow you to publish on their page as a guest author. Look for a business that offers complementary services to what you’re doing for the best results. Send the request via email or call the main editor.

Before you send the request, check the website’s authority ranking. Go for a site that has a high ranking to improve your visibility results.

Another way to build backlinks is to write about the current events so that news sites can link back to you.

Watch Out for File Sizes

Your website should include pictures, infographics, and videos to keep the visitors engaged.

Visual and audio files can be quite heavy and uploading them without compressing them can make your site slow. Therefore, make sure that you reduce the size of media files to make your site more responsive.

In summary, follow the above guidelines to build an effective SEO strategy. A well-structured SEO plan will help boost your organic growth and boost your online sales and referrals.