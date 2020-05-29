The World of Working Remote: Why Does it Work?

In a new technological world, it seems that just about anything can become the new normal in no time. It was just a few decades ago that women who wanted to work full-time corporate jobs were deemed bizarre. Today, people are hoping to work and live from their homes with expectations for a full-time salary, but this seems like an excuse to escape productivity. However, in the past few months, the world has shifted from busy and bustling offices to the sanctuary of their own homes by working remotely.

Working Remote: How Does It Work?

It seems like an ideal situation, never having a morning commute and any bosses lingering over your back. But how do people manage to even find or negotiate working remote: why does it work?

Companies have turned to employees working remotely because it is shown to help improve retention rates and higher employee satisfaction. This is a bonus for employees and their employers in the long run. However, not all companies have hopped on board the remote working train. Let’s take a look at some of the advantages and disadvantages of working remotely.

The Advantages of Working Remote

Working Remote has several benefits that you may not have considered before. Here is a list of some of those benefits:

No more morning commutes

Eat from home which is more convenient and cost-effective

In-home child care

Higher job satisfaction

Office politics aren’t a problem

The benefits above are just scratching the surface.

The Disadvantages of Working Remote

However, it is important to know that there is some drawback to navigate when trying to work from home. Here are some examples:

Distractions from spouses

Less collaboration with coworkers

Hindered creativity when you don’t have all the right tools

Understanding that working remotely is a different environment means that there must be different adjustments. No workspace is perfect but it is important to try to create the ideal one, and remote work allows you to do just that.

Creating Your Ideal Work Environment

Remote work allows you to work fro the comfort of your own home, from just about anywhere you, please. This comes with major perks but is careful because it is still important to have a healthy and productive environment to get your work done.

The Remote Working Options

There are generally two types of ways to work from home. Many people work for a company like a telecommunications company where they would be at a desk all day anyways. There are other works from home scenarios like working from home part-time. This means that you would be in the office maybe three to four days of the week then one or two days at home.

Freelancers are another category of remote working employees. Usually, they work through a website or gain projects through companies to complete by a certain deadline. This genre of working remotely is becoming more and more popular for those that want to travel.

Another much more up and complex way to work from home is owning your own business. With the ability to video chat, it is coming more and more popular to collaborate with others without even needing to meet in person. Businesses that online allows for people to work from their homes and not have to have a physical office. Their home becomes their workspace.

Conclusion

Working remote is easier now than ever. With the up and coming popularity of video chats and meetings, people can be productive within their own spaces. There are several benefits and a few drawbacks to working from home, but it has proven to give more flexibility to workers all around the world.