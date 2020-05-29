7 Trending Features for Your Kitchen Remodel

Every home needs a good, functional kitchen. If your kitchen is looking tired after years of wear and tear, you may be thinking about getting it remodeled.

Whether it’s a complete kitchen overhaul, or a simple refresher for a tired kitchen with a dated color scheme, a remodel can breathe new life into the space where you spend much of your time. A good remodel can update functions and details such as the cabinets, windows, and the latest tech designed to bring functionality and ease into the modern home.

So, what’s trending in the world of kitchens in 2020?

Detailed Backsplashes

Kitchen backsplashes are a prime example of how interior design plays a big role in popular remodels. As well as being practical in the sense that they are designed to protect walls from cooking, backsplashes can be a statement feature in kitchen design.

In 2020, eye-catching, tessellating tiles in either honeycomb or trapezoid shapes are incredibly popular, as is a more natural-looking rock in neutral shades.

Light-Colored Cabinets

An easy way to update the aesthetic of a tired-looking kitchen is to switch up the cabinets. Gone are the days of glossy dark cabinets; it’s time to make room for lighter shades.

You can change the look and feel of a kitchen by simply changing the color of or replacing the cabinet doors. If you want to update your kitchen’s look, you can’t go wrong with changing your dark-colored cabinets to gray or white. Light-toned kitchens are gaining traction, and the cabinet color goes a long way toward shaping the room’s tone. Inviting, lighter shades are the current trend, as they make the room appear larger, airy, and fresh.

Wood Clad Windows

Windows are an essential element to any kitchen, bringing light and ventilation with them.

For the look and feel of the classic country kitchen, many people opt for wooden frames; however, they are prone to warping with changing weather.

This is why wood clad windows are an excellent solution. With wood on the interior and aluminum on the exterior, weather-facing side of the window, these windows look attractive and don’t sacrifice any energy efficiency or durability.

Islands with Storage Space

Islands are often a coveted feature in kitchens, and it’s easy to see why. They give the kitchen a pleasing focal point with smooth countertops and doors that match the cabinets. They’re also excellent for socializing at parties and act as extra counter space for cooking.

Many Islands also benefit from having extra storage space and are an excellent and practical spot for hideaway trash cans or for keeping countertops clear by storing kitchen equipment and appliances.

Quartz Countertops

These countertops have risen in popularity over the past couple of years, and it’s easy to see why. They have the look and feel of sturdy materials such as granite and marble, but they are easier to keep clean, are cheaper, and will last longer than the other materials.

Another advantage of quartz is that it is made from a non-porous material, which means that its texture does not encourage the growth of bacteria. This protects families from the potential for disease as well as making cleaning easy.

This versatile material comes in a wide range of eye-catching colors, which allows for diversity when it comes to kitchen design.

Walk-in Pantry

This popular feature is coveted solely for its utility; nothing beats having a big walk-in pantry! Whenever there’s space available, this is one of the most considered features in a kitchen remodel. A walk-in pantry can make kitchen organization easier and make your house look less cluttered by giving additional storage space for the knick knacks that tend to collect in your kitchen.

A walk-in pantry will help to improve kitchen space by providing added storage and practicality.

Technology

One final coveted feature every ideal kitchen remodel includes is technology.

From hands-free sinks that make washing up easy to built-in kitchen scales for simple measuring, you can find technology to make nearly any kitchen task easier.

A wide array of appliances can connect to your phone via BlueTooth or WiFi, meaning you can have a hot pot of coffee waiting for you as you walk into your kitchen in the morning.

These days, there’s no end of tech that can be added to a functional and stylish kitchen.

A kitchen is the heart of the home. So add some of these functional, beautifully designed features to your home during your next remodel!