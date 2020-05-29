5 Common Electrical Problems During the Summer

It’s summertime once again. The long-dreaded wait is finally over. It’s time to enjoy ice-cream, swimming pools, and the beach. Or, simply just kick it back at home with the air conditioner running.

However, it’s quite common for homeowners to experience power issues that arise during summer. If you encounter any energy-related interference, then it’s time to find out why. Read on, we will take you through common electrical problems during the summer and how they arise.

Tripping Circuit Breakers

It’s quite common for your circuit breaker to trip during the summer. This is mainly due to fans or air conditioners left running. Hence, when the circuit is reaching its limit it’s quite easy for it to trip. As a precaution, it’s best to utilize less electricity in such situations. For example, limit the amount of vacuuming or mobile devices being charged simultaneously.

In essence, a circuit breaker helps prevent overloading your home electrical by forcefully shutting down the power. If left running, this can result in a fire. In the United States alone, household electrical fires contribute to an estimate of 51,000 fires each year.

Most old houses were constructed with obsolete wiring not capable of coping with today’s electrical demands. Consider hiring an electrician to update the circuit within your household to negate the risk of an overload.

Too Many Extension Cords Used

Many post-dated houses come built with few electrical sockets. While using an extension cord helps alleviate this problem, overloading it can pose an issue. Overloaded extension cords draw out more power than what your household can withstand especially during the summer when you need to set up some fans, refrigerator, and a cooler.

If you feel the head of the cord getting warm, ensure to disconnect it to prevent any electrical damage. When using extensions, adhere to the following:

Don’t connect an extension to another.

Don’t bury the cords under carpets and rugs as the thermal energy dissipated can cause flammable materials to catch fire

Don’t overload your extension

Brownouts

Brownouts are a systematic occurrence caused by power suppliers. Basically, in warmer climates there is a larger demand for electricity amongst households. The increase in demand forces electrical companies to distribute more resources evenly which results in brown-outs in different neighborhoods. During a brown-out you’ll notice dim or flickering light bulbs. Some appliances may not function properly due to the low voltage.

You are advised to minimize energy consumption and avoid using devices that will drain it. While there is not much to be done except rely on your power supplier, prepare in advance by charging your electronics the night before.

Your Household Lights Flicker

We mostly utilize our air conditioners to help keep cool during hot seasons. About 6% of general electricity produced in the US is used on air-conditioning. However, you may notice that your lights flicker each time the air-conditioning unit powers on. It’s a sign of a common electrical issue that occurs during summer. Also, it can be a maintenance problem caused by the depleted coolant in your AC unit.

Your Ceiling Fan Spins the Wrong Way

Did you know that if your fan spins in the wrong direction, you end up spending more money on electricity?

A ceiling fan is supposed to rotate in a counter-clockwise direction relative from the angle below. This means if your fan rotates the wrong way, it will end up blowing air to the ceiling instead of towards your direction. Power down the fan and change its settings.

While a fan doesn’t regulate indoor temperatures, it helps keep you feeling cool and refreshed by blowing air. Ensure to regulate the settings in accordance with the number of people in the room. Having the fan rotate at high speed in an empty room only ends up adding to the electric bill and can cause electrical damage.

Conclusion

Follow these tips to prevent the common electrical challenges that occur during summer. For more complicated issues, seek the services of a professional electrical company.