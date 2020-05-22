Bronwyn Koopman Promoted to President of Bristol West®

On February 6, 2020, Farmers Insurance®, one of America’s largest insurance groups, named Bronwyn Koopman as the new president of Bristol West®. She replaces Eric Kappler who was promoted to the position of chief product officer for Farmers®.

Prior to being elevated to the role of President, Koopman served as the Head of Central Zone for Personal Lines at Farmers Insurance, a role which helped prepare her to replace Kappler. Keith Daly, President of Personal Lines at Farmers, commended Koopman for her extensive leadership experience, rich knowledge, and ability to continue growing Bristol West in the years to come.

Koopman has stepped into a role where she leads hundreds of employees, leads the growth of the nonstandard auto business, and works to continue to improve the insurer’s customer experience. She will also lead one of its newest initiatives, the expansion of Bristol West into the commercial automobile insurance line of business. Koopman is excited to keep building the Bristol West brand by developing, innovating, and delivering a top customer experience.

Koopman came to Farmers in 2017 to lead the insurer’s Office of the President of Personal Lines. Over her 20 year career in insurance she has held a number of product management and executive leadership roles across the industry. She has already overseen a number of strategic initiatives at Bristol West and will continue to use her unique expertise and skill set as she continues to build up the company.

Both Koopman and Kappler will be working from Independence, Ohio, a key hub for both Bristol West and Farmers.