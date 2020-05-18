The Importance of Customer Service For Business Owners

Customer service is probably an area that most people reading this have had a job in. Whether it’s through being a cashier or busboy, or working in an inbound call center, it’s a big part of every business. Pretty much every job where you need to interact with customers is a customer service job. This means most teenagers growing up will gain experience in this field through working at restaurants, gyms, call centers, or other register oriented jobs. But customer service isn’t just lower pay jobs. When you get to larger businesses, they need ambassadors, or customer service representatives, for different countries. For example, google may have a team of representatives that are responsible for Canada. This type of job is also customer service, however it’s a bit more in-depth.

When it comes to customer service, it’s often viewed as a low-skill job, and an entry-level job for most people. While this is true in some cases, it often leads to the misconception of customer service jobs as being less important than say manufacturing, management, or IT. This is certainly not the case, and it’s a very dangerous mindset for business owners or managers to have. At the end of the day, customer service employees are the ones that act as the face of the business. This means that it’s crucial for owners to make sure that whoever they’re placing in that position is likable, has a good mindset, and is willing to work with customers and keep them happy. Many times, it can be hard to find people to fill these positions, since it can be very taxing. Most people don’t like to cater towards others full time. And it’s understandable. Being successful in customer service means that no matter what kind of day you’re having, you need to be able to put it all aside and act happy. Making sure you smile, make small talk, and make yourself presentable at all times. Of course, call center customer service seems to be a little bit more relaxed. Since customers aren’t seeing you in person, dress is normally more casual, however it’s more of a constant bombardment. Sitting in a cubicle next to a screen for 8 hours a day by itself can be a living nightmare, but pairing that with non stop calls from angry customers, it can be a deal breaker for many people. This makes it a lot harder for businesses to find qualified employees to work as call center customer service.

This is where companies like WOW24-7 come in. Being able to get a third-party full of qualified customer service agents to run your call center for you is one of the most efficient ways to keep a professional feel for your business, while reducing costs. At the end of the day, everything is decided on a case-to-case basis, and every business will have different needs. But for anyone struggling to find proper customer service agents for your business, outsourcing third-party agents may be the way to go.