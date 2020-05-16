How to Watch 3D Movies at Home During Quarantine

There is no question that the coronavirus quarantine has placed a pause on major planning. The day to day schedule has advanced to new bounds, placing additional time on the hands of families. What greater way to experience time spent together than that of movie night? What was once a weekly venture has now been forwarded to a few nights per week. Family movie nights can be enhanced through the use of a 3D system. 3D movies encase the user within the film, adding relevance and excitement to all of the bells and whistles released throughout the course of a motion picture. Adapting your device or housed materials to feature the ability to watch 3D movies involves simple setup and can transform any room within your household into a 3D movie theater. Below are a few of the different functions that allow for 3D streaming and some of the devices needed to support film of this magnitude.

Television Type and Spacing

Some of the most popular devices used for streaming 3D movies are already located within the home. Most televisions feature multiple screen settings for the user to choose from. Television sets that are adapted for 3D display withhold internal components that read as LCD or OLED settings. The user must select this input option from the menu placed on the home screen of the television. If you do not know how to access the home menu, research your television type online to locate digest materials and manual options to reach the desired setting.

If price is not an issue, opting to order a 3D projector could be the second course of action. Most projectors can be purchased from under $200 and they serve other purposes like business presentations. Most projectors will come with auxiliary cords that will have to be connected to a source. Sources can include a television, a laptop computer, or a short-list of other hosted outlets.

Additional options are created through the use of SD cards with loaded capabilities. These SD cards can often be used within television sets or laptops, allowing for the device to function as a 3D content provider. The price range for these elements fluctuates, but some can climb near the price of a projector.

The spacing is of large concern because you want your territory to be covered through the 3D projections. A standard television set will produce life-like elements within the atmosphere of your room, so distancing from the television set is a prescribed setting. Place at least 5-10 feet between television or projected imagery to allow for the best visual effects.

Media and 3D Glasses

The media platform is important because your device has to be able to read from the content to produce the 3D effect. Most formats of 3D delivery can be found within the basic components of DVD and Blu-Ray discs. Nearly all of these discs have the capability to transition to 3D viewing as this is a component of the device and not the disc. Select streaming services offer some 3D content, but a simple internet search will showcase a list of streaming services that are compatible for 3D streaming.

The 3D glasses portion takes a few different routes. One of the most common 3D depictions is red-blue color schemes. Users can make their own glasses with little effort. The frame of the glasses can come from a plastic pair of glasses that the lenses pop-out of, or the user can create their own frame with cardboard or poster-board. The lens can be cut from clear plastics, such as cellophane or acetate. The strength of the inserts will reside with the different types of plastic or glass. Color one inserts red and the other blue/cyan. Permanent markers will service the surface the best and will prevent smearing. The red insert goes over the left eye and the blue insert goes over the right eye. This is a simple project that will place 3D eyesight for your viewing pleasure.

More advanced and comprehensive techniques will require the use of polarized glasses. The makeup of this item is a little more detailed, but there are resource guides on how to make these types of glasses across the internet. The polarized setting is often forwarded to the latest productions that wish to add the element of 3D intrigue. Basically, the more modernized format of 3D productions. You can also find places online to buy 3D glasses if that is easier for you.