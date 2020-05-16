5 Tips for Planning Your Days During the Pandemic

Are you struggling to find structure while stuck at home during the pandemic? COVID-19 has changed our lives in many ways. It’s important to find a routine during this time or else you run the risk of feeling lost amid the anxiety and bad news.

The first step is making a commitment to finding ways to maintain a positive attitude. The next step is purposefully using simple ways to stay productive and healthy during this time of lockdowns.

Wake Up At The Same Time Each Day

Have you fallen into the habit of staying up late watching Hulu or Netflix and falling asleep whenever your next binge session happens to end? If so, you’re probably waking up in the late morning each day and feeling lost before you have a chance to really get moving.

We all need structure to be productive. Nothing sets us up for a quality day better than staying consistent with our sleeping habits. The best thing you can do to begin planning out constructive days is going to bed and waking up at the same times. It might have been fun acting like a teenager when the pandemic started. Now, however, it’s time to get a routine going. Act like you have something to do each morning and you’ll discover that it becomes a reality.

Use Deep Breathing Exercises

The COVID-19 situation easily causes anxiety to rise in all of us. One of the most effective ways to deal with stress is using simple breathing exercises. Start each day with a few deep breaths. Inhale deeply through your nose and let the air out through your mouth.

Here’s a nice way to structure your breathing sessions: Breath in slowly for five seconds, hold it for five seconds and release the air for five seconds. Do this exercise five times and watch how calm you feel. It helps you stay focused on the present moment so you’re ready to complete the rest of your day’s routine.

Use a “To-Do” List

No one stays consistent without writing down what they want to be consistent with. Each night, write down goals for the next day. Does your guest bedroom need new paint? Does the lawn look brown? Haven’t you always wanted to clean out the garage? How many times did you wish for extra time prior to COVID-19 when you were at work? You have the time now. Make a “to-do” list and structure each day so your projects move into completion.

Plan Healthy Meals

Nothing is more vital right now than maintaining a healthy immune system. Stay away from junk food and unhealthy meals. Eat healthy foods that contain vitamin D and vitamin C. Vitamin D helps your body absorb vitamin C more effectively.

Drink plenty of water so you don’t become dehydrated. You’re going to lose energy because of the extra stress and anxiety caused by COVID-19. Becoming dehydrated causes further feelings of sluggishness.

Get Exercise

Planning exercise sessions is a great way to add structure to your day. You don’t need to do anything strenuous. A daily 30-minute walk goes a long way in staying healthy and mentally alert.

If you want to get more involved, then consider a jogging session or a bike ride. Do you have a weight set, trampoline or treadmill at home? Put them to good use and reduce stress via exercise.

Get outside for at least 20 minutes each day. Sunlight is an excellent source of vitamin D-3, which boosts the immune system.

It’s not difficult to switch from sluggish, unhealthy habits over to vibrant, healthy habits during the pandemic. Use the above tips to get active and build structure into your days. Get the family involved and you’ll discover a more enjoyable lockdown experience