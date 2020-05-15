Why You Should Pay Attention To Technical SEO

Business owners everywhere are constantly being told that they should be paying more attention to their digital operations. The internet, we are told, is the future of commerce and thus deserves more and more of our attention with each passing day. Many business owners have thus invested huge sums of money into complex digital operations, yet few of them have any understanding of search engine optimization or technical SEO knowledge that will help them gain a return on their investments.

Don’t make the mistake of investing in SEO without knowing what you’re doing. Here’s why you should always pay attention to technical SEO.

Defining technical SEO

You can never pay attention to or meaningfully understand technical SEO until we first define it. For that, let’s turn to a definition provided by Russ Jones at the TechSEO Boost conference; Jones defined technical SEO as “any sufficiently technical action undertaken with the intent to improve search results,” according to a blog post on the subject. This means focusing on web design that enables automated bots to crawl across your website to determine whether it’s truly as SEO optimized as it should be.

If bots can’t search your page, understand its content, and understand how to rank your page in relation to others on the internet, you’re failing at technical SEO elements which should be a major priority of your business. While companies like YEAH! Local can help small business owners with these technical details, it can’t be stressed enough that entrepreneurs must develop a certain level of technical expertise themselves to succeed in these endeavors.

Only business owners can make the decision of how much money to invest in technical SEO improvements, for instance. As the business owner, you’ll be in charge of making hiring decisions, which may entail hiring an SEO specialist full or part-time to get your operations running more smoothly and effectively. They’ll also be able to educate you and other workers about technical SEO all the while, depending on your pre-existing tech literacy.

Don’t just focus on your website – focus on your mobile compatibility, too. Hire experts to fill in your own knowledge gaps whenever possible. Knowing about the future of SEO isn’t enough – you must understand that technical SEO requires your pages to be scannable by bots sent by search algorithms. Unless your website is designed with technical SEO elements in mind, you’ll never drum up additional commerce by tapping into the power of the internet.