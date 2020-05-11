Torn Between 2 Great Homes: Check Out These Tips to Help Choose the Right One for You

Home buying is a huge investment. Before taking the plunge, make sure you know how to select the right house. In this article, we look at three crucial home-buying tips to help you choose the best home for your needs.

Does It Fit Your Lifestyle?

A house is a long-term investment. So, you want something that fits your lifestyle. Whether it is a style of living or the aesthetic of the property, make sure the home is one that you’ll look forward to returning to every evening after work.

Also, keep in mind that the appearance of a home is one of the first things people notice. Thus, choosing a style of home that reflects your personality is essential. If you want a property that is easy to customize, a single home can be an ideal choice for you.

A condominium, on the other hand, will be a great choice if you want to own your home while still enjoying hotel-style amenities. If you want the best of both worlds, you might want to choose a townhouse.

It is also advisable to consider the potential for future projects when choosing the right home. Even your dream home will require some customization. Whether you’ve been dreaming of a poolside backyard oasis, a tricked-out media room, or a chef-style kitchen, there’s a high chance those features won’t be exactly to your specifications before you move in.

Make sure you evaluate how much customization you’ll need in each of the properties you’re considering.

Location, Location, Location

When shopping for a home, you want to choose a location that allows easy access to the places you frequent the most. These places may include work, shopping, school, entertainment spots, and place of worship. The location of your preferred home should have easy access to the main roads.

Make sure you check the traffic flow as well. You want to have an easy time getting out of the neighborhood and onto the main road. You also want to avoid unreasonably long commutes.

It’s also important to consider the location of the house within the neighborhood. You may choose a lot near the main entrance or far away from traffic, depending on your personal preference. Discuss with your real estate agent and find out the implications or benefits of choosing one particular location over another.

Another important thing to consider when evaluating the location of your new home is whether the neighborhood is family-friendly or not. Before you commence the home-buying process, check out the neighborhood at different times of the day.

You can also talk to a few neighbors to find more information about amenities and people living around the area. It is important to buy a home with friendly neighbors and a nice residential feel.

Don’t forget to check out the neighborhood’s crime rate. You can easily find that information online. Living in a crime-infested neighborhood is not worth your investment.

How the Condition of The Home Could Affect Your Utilities

While your lifestyle and location of the home will be at the top of the house checklist, it’s important to remember that you’ll be taking on utility bills for the long-term. You should evaluate the energy efficiency of the home you want to buy.

Without energy-efficient appliances, solid roofing, proper insulation, and other energy-efficient elements, your new home could be a bottomless money pit, regardless of the season. Here are some critical energy-efficient features to look for when considering a new home:

Appliances

Consider choosing a home with ENERGY STAR-rated appliances. Compared to conventional models, ENERGY STAR-rated refrigerators consume about 20% less energy. ENERGY STAR-rated dishwashers use about 18% less water and 10% less energy.

Windows

Windows account for at least 10% of your heating and cooling costs. If your windows allow too much hot air into the house, your air conditioning system is going to work extra hard to cool your house in the summer.

You can resolve this issue by choosing double-paned storm windows that have “Low-E” coatings. These windows can lower heat loss by at least 25%.

Insulation

Make sure your home has proper insulation in floors, walls, and attics to ensure you are comfortable no matter the season.

You may also ask the realtor if the home has undergone an energy audit. If not, you can find a Connecticut electricity company to do the audit for you. A home energy audit will tell you all you need to know about the energy efficiency of the home.