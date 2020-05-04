The Most Common Conditions for Disability Claims

Sadly, there are many people who end up disabled and cannot work. When someone ends up with a condition that prevents them from working and providing for their family, it is important to know where to turn for assistance. Sometimes, Social Security disability benefits can provide someone with either temporary or permanent benefits while individuals receive the medical treatment they need. A few conditions are more likely than others to lead to successful disability applications. It is important for everyone with questions or concerns to reach out to a disability lawyer.

One of the most common conditions that receive benefits is arthritis. This is an inflammatory condition that destroys the cartilage that usually sits between people’s bones and allows the joints to move without pain. There are numerous types of arthritis and more than 50 million people in the United States suffer from some type of arthritis. While many people can manage their arthritis with medications and physical therapy, this isn’t always the case. Sometimes, arthritis is so bad that people are unable to work. In this case, Social Security can provide people with benefits that will help them provide for their family while they try to seek treatment that will allow them to work in the future.

Another condition that commonly leads to disability benefits is called degenerative disc disease. When someone has been diagnosed with degenerative disc disease, they have a condition that gradually degrades the discs that are present between the spinal cord. This causes the vertebrae in the back to rub together, leading to inflammation and pain in the back. This can also lead to shooting pains that travel down the arms and legs, particularly if some of the nerves are pinched as they exit the spinal cord. For this reason, degenerative disc disease is a disabling condition that commonly leads to benefit from the Social Security Administration.

Sometimes, applications can take a while to process. In some situations, there might be an avenue for expedited policies, particularly for someone who has been diagnosed with a terminal condition. This is true for those with certain forms of cancer. Cancer treatment is known to be incredibly debilitating and can make it hard for someone to get out of bed, let alone work. Those who are suffering from certain forms of cancer should know that there are ways to get an application processed quicker. That way, benefits can be used to pay for medical care or final expenses, if necessary.

These conditions are some of the most common reasons why someone files for disability benefits. Anyone who has questions or concerns about the application process should be sure to reach out to a disability lawyer for help.