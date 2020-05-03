Top Dog Food Trends in 2020

If you own a dog then you know just how important that furry little friend will become to you. People want the best for their dogs and unfortunately due to a lot of misinformation there are a lot of people that end up making poor choices thinking they were actually good. In this guide we are going to show you what separates good from bad dog food and show you the five best dog food brands we have found this year at Scoutknows.com

How to Tell the Difference Between Good vs Bad Dog Food

Here at Scoutknows.com, We believe that it’s important people understand the products they buy. When it comes to dog food there are a few things to look out for. Now realize even bad dog food will be legally obligated to meet your pet’s minimum nutritional requirements. The quickest way to tell the quality is to take a look at the first five ingredients that are listed for the food. If it is anything other than some pure source of protein then look elsewhere unless your dog has special diet requirements limiting their protein intake.

Taste of the Wild Orijen Biologically Appropriate Original Recipe Dog Food Nature’s Variety Instinct Raw Boost Wellness Complete Health Adult Nature’s Logic Canine

Top 5 Dog Food Brand Reviews 2020

All of these food brands will serve well for your loyal pet. They are all made with the highest quality ingredients and little to no filler. So what are you waiting for? Let’s get to it.

Taste of the Wild

Taste of the wild is probably the most well-known brand on this list. It is known for its incredibly high protein content. This makes it ideal for working dogs or other dogs with highly active lifestyles.

Orijen Biologically Appropriate Original Recipe Dog Food

The Orijen brand of dog food is not well known outside of dog enthusiast circles but they have the most scientifically advanced dog food on the market. It is designed to mimic the diet of a dog in its natural evolutionary state. You can’t go wrong with this one.

Nature’s Variety Instinct Raw Boost

Nature has created a home run by combining regular kibble with bites of freeze-dried raw meat. If you have a dog that is a picky eater they are gonna find it impossible to resist this brand.

Wellness Complete Health Adult

All five of the first ingredients are all Whole Foods that you can pronounce the name of with the first two being chicken and fish. Now that is what a high-quality ingredient panel looks like.

Nature’s Logic Canine

If you have a furry friend with a grain sensitivity this grain-free dog food is a perfect choice. Its nutritional analysis shows that it carries a whopping 40% protein by weight. That is a phenomenal deal for dog food protein right there.