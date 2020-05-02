Benefits of Compression Socks: What You Don’t Know

Compression socks are a form of compression therapy, which means that the fabric increases blood flow from your legs back to your heart with a small amount of constant pressure. The benefits of compression socks are numerous and have been researched by many medical authorities.

Doctors recommend compression socks for many chronic conditions related to pain, swelling, and a lack of blood flow. Here are a few huge benefits of wearing compression socks, some well-known by doctors and patients and some that you may have never thought of.

Better circulation

This is the main thing everyone thinks of when they consider wearing compression socks. The most medically accepted benefit of these socks is their ability to improve the circulation in your leg muscles by keeping the blood returning to your heart at a steadier rate. That’s what the gentle pressure is for: it’s “pushing” your legs to recovery their flow more quickly.

Worn during a workout, you’ll find that better circulation improves your performance.

Helps with recovery </2i>

Most people think of compression socks as clothing that only benefits people with chronic inflammation or blood flow disorders. However, a huge number of people could benefit from using compression socks as a workout aid since their ability to increase blood flow means that your muscles will be able to recover more quickly.

When we run or walk, lactic acid builds up in our muscles as they get more tired. That acid then sits there, waiting to be removed by blood flow for the next few days (this is why your muscles are “sore”).

With compression socks that pull up over your calves, worn right after you work out and for the next day, the lactic acid will get pushed out faster as the blood flow increases from your heart.

Diabetes treatment

Those who have suffered from diabetes for a long time know that a lack of circulation is a major component of their symptoms. It causes pain in their legs from a lack of blood flow to nerves and muscles.

Compression socks, worn for the recommended time daily, can help with this.

Reduce the chance of strained muscles

For athletes, particularly runners, a leg or calf sleeve is an accepted safeguard against muscle strains. Compression socks fulfill that need as well.

The way they do this is by restricting movement using gentle pressure. This prevents athletes from overextending their leg muscles, which can cause a strain.

Less swelling

Even if you’re not diabetic or diagnosed with another circulatory dysfunction, compression socks can help you if you have to be on your feet all day. For teachers, post office employees, cashiers, or anyone who has to stand a lot for work, compression socks can help you prevent your feet from becoming painfully swollen by the end of the day.

Protection

High, thick socks like compression socks can protect your legs from scratches, dirt, and bruises when you go running or walking outside. It’s not the biggest benefit, but you may be thankful for it if you end up walking in a wooded area.

The Takeaway

Compression socks are accepted in the medical community as a way to reduce inflammation related to chronic blood flow problems. They do this with gentle pressure applied to your legs that push blood back up to your heart more efficiently.

This is useful not only for diabetics but for athletes as well. Recovering from workouts due to improved circulation, as well as preventing muscle strains by restricting overextending movements make compression socks a valuable addition to any runner’s toolkit.

Even if you just stand around a lot for work, compression socks can help you reduce the swelling in your legs and make your life less painful as a result.