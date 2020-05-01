Home Improvement Ideas That Are Realistic During a Global Pandemic

Having to stay at home during a pandemic might be a great time to make some home improvements. Some home improvements can be done safely with only having to leave home once or twice if at all. Other home improvements ideas can be accomplished by hiring contractors that don’t have to come into your living space.

Roof Improvements

Improving your roof and rain gutters will not only add value to your home but also increase the efficiency of the roof. Maybe your shingles are old and damaged, or the gutters need painting or repairing. And no one will have to enter your home while doing roof work during this increased worry of viruses and illness.

In most areas of the country, roofing and construction have been classified as essential services and have remained open. You can do much of preliminary work on the computer, choosing the color of new shingles and gutters. Once you’re ready, you can call roofing contractors for quotes.

A new roof will protect the interior of your home from water leaks. As roofs age, not only do the shingles become damaged, but flashing around vents and chimneys can also become damaged, causing water leaks. New rain gutters will make sure that rainwater and snowmelt drain where it should and not down your home’s siding and under the eaves.

New Attic Insulation

Another great way to improve your home at this time is to improve or replace the attic insulation. You can do this yourself or hire a contractor to do it. The great thing about this during a pandemic is that everyone wears a mask anyway while installing insulation.

New attic insulation will raise the R-value of your home’s insulation. This will help lower your energy bills and keep you more comfortable all year. There are a couple of ways you can install insulation in your attic. Each type of insulation has different R-values.

Blanket or rolled insulation, also called Batt, is best for attics that have standard spacing between joists, mainly free of obstructions or existing insulation. Batt insulation comes in rolls that you fit into the attic.

Blown insulation or loose-fill is best for attics that have irregular framing, obstructions around joists, and attics that already have some insulation that you want to add to.

Fresh Paint

There’s nothing like a freshly painted interior or exterior to brighten up your home. Something you can do yourself with minimal trips to the store. Have fun using online paint color selectors, choosing the prettiest colors.

With online color selectors, you can choose different colors for the walls and the trim for each room of the home. Painting can be a relaxing home improvement project during these stressful times.

Brighten Up Your Yard

There are many ways you can improve the value and curb appeal of your home just by brightening up your landscape. If your yard has no trees or shrubs, you should consider planting some colorful shrubs and maybe a tree.

Ornamental grasses can really brighten up a yard. Some ornamental grasses can turn beautiful colors in the fall. They are great for filling vacant areas of your yard where nothing else seems to fit.

Plant some colorful flowers around borders, and under trees. You can also buy or make your own flower container. Old wheelbarrows, pots and urns, and aged whiskey barrels make pretty flower containers.

Declutter Your Home

If you’re stuck at home, this is a great time to declutter and clean your entire home. Decluttering your home will certainly improve your home and your mind. When we have stuff thrown here and there, it can cause confusion and stress.

In Japan, this is known as feng shui. You should start with one room and go through everything. If you don’t want it or it hasn’t been used for a long time, consider donating it or throwing it out. Having an organized and clean home is like a breath of fresh air.