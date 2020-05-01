5 Ways to Ease Your Anxiety During the Pandemic

As one of the most common responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries around the world are locking down. This, of course, comes with the requirement of their citizens to stay indoors if they are not deemed essential or doing essential errands such as purchasing food or filling up their cars with gas. However, this requirement to stay indoors has also opened up another issue, particularly in regards to the mental health of people. Therefore, the following list includes five of the best ways to ease your anxiety and stress during this pandemic.

Understand Our Fears & Reducing Blame

When the world is in chaos, it is easy to begin to let your fear control your emotions. This leads to not only fear increasing but your temptation to blame others for it as well. The best way to combat this is to understand what you are being scared and being angered by. For some, this could be the lady coughing at the gas station or someone getting to close in a busy grocery store. Many experts understand this issue and advise to really stop and think about it rather than allowing them to run amuck within our brains. You can begin by realizing that we are all in this together. Nobody wants this situation to be happening, and when we begin to think about everyone as a human, that stress and fear begin to reduce overtime.

CBD Products

As news of more and more people being infected by the virus circulates throughout the 24/7 news channels, it can be easy to begin to feel a mixed bag of emotions. This not only leads to feeling a sense of survival guilt but also increases the sense of loneliness and depression. These issues are why so many are now turning to the stress-reducing abilities of CBD products. So, what exactly is CBD? CBD is an abbreviation for cannabidiol. The cannabidiol molecules within CBD target the brain receptors and provide individuals with the development of new neurons and thus reduced stress. This regeneration of neurons allows the brain to keep active, which converts to a more balanced mindset for individuals experiencing anxiety or stress.

Don’t Hesitate to Ask For Help

During this difficult time, it can be rather daunting to ask others for help, especially when they are busy looking out for their own families. This leads people to isolate themselves even more than before. The reality is that there is always going to be someone that can help to talk things through. This can be friends, family, or a professional. Although speaking with someone may not solve all your issues in regards to mental health, it can start the conversation and path towards keeping a more positive mind.

Self Care is Important, Now More Than Ever

People always speak about needing to practice self-care. However, when things are in chaos around you, it can often make people feel guilty. However, the best way to show your support is to protect yourself both physically and mentally. Self-care is a great way to reduce anxiety during this time. You can practice yoga, meditation, spiritual practices, or even trying out new skincare routines. While no one can really drive out all the fear and anxiety felt by a person, self-care can at least help us calm down.

Creating a Plan

One of the biggest causes of anxiety amongst people is the fear that there isn’t going to be enough food, water, and medicine to go around. Although governments have ensured people that the food supply chain is strong, it can still cause anxiety amongst some. So, what’s the best way to reduce this stress? That’s right; you need to have a plan in place. This means understanding what supplies you need to have in stock for at least a month. Note that you should never hoard food or water rather that you create a plan that includes supplies that you can realistically purchase and use within a timeframe such as a month.