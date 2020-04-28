Working remotely is the norm for many people especially during this current pandemic. The creation of an office space is imperative if you plan on working from home long-term. The truth is that your family or even pets are going to distract you to the best of their abilities. Being able to stay productive while working from home can lead to being allowed to do so full-time. For those that are self-employed, your productivity is going to directly impact your income. Being 20 percent more productive can lead to a higher quality of life. The following are tips to create the best home office space possible.

Pick a Chair that Provides Lumbar Support

Picking the right office chair is going to be imperative as you will be spending long hours in the chair. Picking a flexible chair that also provides lumbar support is important. Mesh chairs are going to be recommended if you are working in a garage or shed that is not air-conditioned. Mesh chairs allow you to stay cool on a breathable material. Picking an office chair that you can easily move from room to room is wise as work from home professionals know that at times you have to work outside of your home office from time to time.

Buy a Shed Instead of Adding a Room to Your Home

Buying a shed to work in can be the best idea if you can run some electricity out to it. The ability to be isolated while completing work allows people to work at optimum levels. For those that do woodworking, you might need a workshop as it is. Take a look at a variety of custom sheds that will meet your specific needs. The right shed can act as a storage area or meditation area as well. Do not undervalue having your own place to go to work where noise from the house will not distract you.

Put Up Posters or Fill the Office with Things that Motivate You

Filling the office with things that interest or motivate you is going to be very important. Staying motivated working from home can be difficult especially if you work for yourself. Motivation might not be an issue if you work for a company that closely monitors your productivity. Surround sound in the office can be great for those people that can work while listening to their favorite music.

A Thick Door Can Drown Out Outside Noise

You need to think about the thickness of the door that you have dividing your office from the rest of the house. You would be surprised how much noise you can reduce that is occurring in the home with the right door. Another tip is to put a sign outside of the door when you are on a call or doing something important like invoicing a client.

Extra Keyboards and an Extra Monitor

Extra keyboards that have wrist support are important if you are constantly on the computer. An extra monitor will make it easier than ever to be more productive than ever before. Investing in these is reasonably priced and can work wonders for your overall productivity.

Working from home can be a challenge for some but it is a reality of life during this current period. Retain the ability to work from home by setting up a home office that sets you up for success long-term.