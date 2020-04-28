Line Advertising Is a New Social Media Addition

Line Advertising is the Latest Social Media Addition

The Line social media platform is the fastest growing platform in Asia. And with the recently released option of Line Advertising, this Japanese import is looking to grow up and go toe-to-toe with more popular worldwide platforms.

With video chats, online texting, and being able to send videos and photos, Line has won the hearts of users all over Asia for the simplicity of its user experience. But now, Line is set to ramp up the experience of users with the addition of advertising to the platform.

There are three types of advertising offered on the Line advertising platform. The first step for advertisers to take advantage of Line Ads is to create a Line Ads account, which is absolutely free.

Once you’ve created your Line Ads account, you’re free to explore the several different types of ads offered by Line.

Web Ads

These ads are used to redirect a user to your brand’s website or another site other than Line. They feature a hyperlink to the destination site and can be customised into various styles and configurations depending on what best fits your advertising purposes.

They can be created with ‘action’ and ‘like’ buttons to register a user’s interest.

App Ads

The App Ads are used to connect users directly with a brand’s app for download to their PC or smartphone. They serve as a promotional tool for brands who want to connect directly via their app with potential customers.

Video Ads

These ads are used to provide information about products and services, as a YouTube “explainer” video might.

They are used to promote brand awareness and deliver direct product and brand information in a controllable format.

Getting the Most Out of Line Ads

The greatest virtue of advertising on social media platforms is the amount of control an advertiser enjoys in being able to target a specific demographic. Line advertising provides this control by allowing an advertiser to use four factors in targeting their ad to a specific audience – age, gender, region and interests.

The narrower your targets, the less you’re charged for the ads you place. Advertisers targeting specific demographics in certain small regions can expect to pay a lot less for their advertising.

The platform is still developing its advertising functions, and currently, it doesn’t offer any data or user information an advertiser can use in targeting their ads. It does provide metrics that can be used to measure the effectiveness of an ad campaign once it’s been launched.

Regional Advantage

The still-growing status of Line advertising may be an advantage for advertisers looking to target small, regional customers more effectively by utilising the smaller footprint of Line Ads. Rather than try and cut through all the traffic and competition of a social media behemoth like Facebook, Line may be able to target desired customers much more effectively in the four Asian countries in which it’s enjoying widespread popularity.

Consider Line advertising for your future advertisement platform in Asia.