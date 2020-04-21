3 Tips For Renovating Your Bathroom

When it comes to doing home renovations, one of the main reasons people choose to tackle these projects is to raise the value of their property. In the event that you move in the future, having successfully completed a renovation can make it easier for you to have a higher asking price for your home.

One area that this can prove to be very beneficial in is your bathroom. So if you’re thinking about redoing a bathroom in your home, here are three tips to help you with that renovation.

Update Your Shower

In most instances, changing everything in your bathroom won’t actually be the best choice for you if you’re hoping to get the best return on your investment. Because of this, you should try to focus your attention on certain areas or projects.

According to Tara Mastroeni, a contributor to Freshome.com, updating your shower is one splurge that could be very worth your while. When doing this renovation, aim to make everything look and feel more luxurious. This could include putting in a glass enclosure, adding more beautiful shower and bath fixtures, and putting in multiple shower head options. With these updates and upgrades to just your shower, you’ll be able to ask for thousands of dollars more when it comes time to sell your home, in addition to simply having a more beautiful place for you and your family to shower.

Use The Right Flooring Material

Because bathrooms have so much water usage going on in them, the type of flooring you choose to put in this room is of the utmost importance.

Carpet is one of the worst things you can have in a bathroom, as it soaks up water and can become moldy. Wood floors also aren’t ideal for a bathroom. Some options you might want to consider, according to Lee Wallender, a contributor to The Spruce, include tile or some kind of vinyl flooring. Whatever flooring you choose, you may also want to put some of it on the walls or the bath surround to keep water off of these areas as well.

Don’t Forget About Storage

While many bathrooms don’t naturally have a lot of storage space, if you’re already doing a remodel, you might as well add some more storage to your space as well.

Annie Quigley, a contributor to Remodelista.com, shares that you may want to add some tall, thin storage closets in between the studs of the walls or put some recessed storage into the wall of your shower. This can help make this space much more functional and streamlined.

If you’re wanting to renovate your bathroom, consider using the tips mentioned above to help you do this successfully and boost the resale value of your home in the process.