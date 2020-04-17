UAE First Book Reviews on IG by Amani Alshehhi

Books are one of the oldest portals to another world and this has been taken to heart by Amani Alshehhi. Even though the world is focused on the new inventions in the world of technology, books continue to persist even to this day. The love of reading shines through countless people all over the world and this includes Amani Alshehhi. A passionate reader from a young age, Amani Alshehhi got her love of reading from her father. Her father always told her that the reader of today was in a prime position to become a leader tomorrow. Amani Alshehhi took this to heart and fell in love with reading at the age of ten.

Now, Amani Alshehhi strives to share her love of reading with the rest of the world. She even has her own Instagram account that has been licensed by the UAE media council. On this account, she shares detailed reviews of some of the works that she has read recently. She likes to explore the premise of the book, the evolution of its themes and allegories, the stories of any of the characters involved, and the lessons she feels the work can share with those who dive into its unique pages.

Of course, even a prolific reader such as Amani Alshehhi has her favorite works. She states that her favorite series of all time is Harry Potter, by the world-famous author J.K. Rowling. Surely, she is not alone in stating that Harry Potter is her favorite series. This series is a compilation of several novels and has given rise to one of the highest-grossing movie series of all time as well as a theme park. While Amani Alshehhi still loves fantasy novels to this day, she has also broadened his horizons. She encourages those who love reading to do the same. Every book has something to offer to its reader. The journey on which people go to find this lesson is part of the joy of reading.

Society has changed tremendously over the past few decades. Many people have become consumed by their phones, their jobs, and the internet as a whole. It is important for people not to forget about the joys that books can provide. As Amani Alshehhi says, reading is still very beautiful. There is something empowering that comes with holding a book in hand. It is the feeling of holding knowledge in one’s grip. It is inspiring to see that people like Amani Alshehhi are still out there trying to share the joys of reading with the rest of the world. It is critical for everyone not to forget about books as society continues to move forward.