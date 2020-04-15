The Growth Of Online Personal Training

There is a growing trend in working out at home and ditching the gym as the middleman. From a consumer perspective, the main reason for change is cost efficiency and saving more time.

Technological advancements are making fitness at home far more efficient. Apps can make scheduling, working out and tracking progress very simple.

The life of a personal trainer can be a hustle, even more so than the consumer who seeks these services. Early mornings, schedule changes, late nights all make the life of a fitness professional unpredictable and very tiresome.

To avoid burnout, a lot of personal trainers are now offering their services online. Let’s take a look at 5 reasons why personal trainers and their clients are now opting for online sessions.

1) Time

As all people are working professionals, personal trainers and their clients alike will want to save time. Personal trainers will generally have large gaps throughout the day. During this time they are earning no remuneration as self employed or contracted workers.

Although this time can be used to follow up on existing clients or make programs, there has to be a certain amount of sessions completed in a day to make a living.

So how do these low earning spells happen throughout the course of the day? Well it falls back on the issue of “time”.

Trainers need to travel to their next client and same vice versa. This increases the risk of cancellation more often between both parties. If one cancels, the other is stuck in a place they don’t need to be, spending more time commuting to their next destination.

Online personal training dismisses this issue entirely, as you can be anywhere, anytime to train. You can even train earlier in the morning, or a little bit later in the evening, without the need to commute to a gym.

2) Club Memberships

Personal training at a gym often means needing to sign up for a gym membership. By choosing to train online at home, you avoid subscribing to an extra monthly fee on top of having a fitness trainer. Online personal training sessions may also be cheaper than seeing your fitness professional in person.

3) Consistency

Having the ability to train anywhere at any time increases consistency! There are no excuses for skipping your workout with a personal trainer. Lower rates of cancellation means better job security for the trainer, and better fitness results for the client. Companies like London Fitness have a great system for making sure their clients don’t go off track. They use various apps for keeping clients consistent with their overall progress.

Tracking progress for workout and nutrition programs between sessions, the clients submit their daily activity from assignments given by their trainer. This promotes a higher level of service, consistency and accountability for consumer retention.

4) Extra Expenses

Personal Trainers who are new to the industry spend a long time trying to build their client base. This can take time and also be an expense for fitness professionals. While marketing is an inevitable expense, trainers can budget in other aspects by committing to online personal training. They can decrease travel costs by saving money on driving or taking public transport. This would also be a favourable option for the client when committing to personal training as a service. Fitness professionals may also be subject to club fees, if renting gym space for their clients as a self-employed worker. There are many small additional costs that can be saved by conducting virtual fitness.

5) General Health

Personal trainers and their clients can look after their general health better by opting to online fitness. This is connected very much to the issue of saving time. By having extra time, we can have more social or family time. We can get more personal tasks done throughout the day and reduce levels of stress. Saving more time also gives the option of getting to bed earlier and getting more quality sleep.

Conclusion

We are certainly seeing a rise in numbers for online services, especially personal training. Experienced trainers are certainly seeing a lot more freedom and financial security from adopting these new methods. However, a lot of people do enjoy the social aspect of the gym. Successful fitness entrepreneurs are now looking to strive in all aspects of the industry – online, at home and at the gym. It’s become an industry of convenience for any particular consumer.