The Importance of Mold Remediation

One day, while vacuuming behind the sofa, you find a mold spot. Removing the mold and thinking it’s going to be an easy job you’re getting ready to start scrubbing and bleaching the mold.

Nonetheless, it might not be as straightforward as you think, as getting rid of mold can be quite a hassle and there is a reason why specialists to remove molds exist. Ultimately, hiring a licensed mold remediation firm will help you save time, money and headaches. We asked the local mold remediation company Elite Moisture Solutions about what are the most common types of mold, their health risks, and what’s the advantage of hiring a mold removal company instead of just doing it yourself. Here’s what they said:

Various Types of Mold

People are not exactly sure about how many types of mold exist. Some of these types are not hazardous to human health, while others contribute to chronic and serious conditions of health. So when people want to clean up their house of mold, they need to be clear about which type causes harm and which doesn’t.

ACREMONIUM

Acremonium mold is a type of toxigenic mold, which develops over time in appearance. It starts off first as a small moist mold which transforms into fine powdery material. Acremonium molds are sometimes colored in purple, blue, orange or white.

Exposure of such mold can cause serious health issues and affect the bone marrow, immune system, and other organs.

ALTERNARIA

Alternaria, as an allergenic mold, causes symptoms similar to asthma, particularly in the upper respiratory tract, nose, and mouth. Because it spreads rapidly, remediating Alternaria mold is necessary immediately before it overtakes a house.

ASPERGILLUS

Aspergillus is an allergic mold but it can also become more harmful depending on the infected species and climate. It can lead to symptoms such as asthma attacks, respiratory inflammation, and lung infections. Many species of aspergillus molds are able to produce aflatoxins, a recognized and deadly carcinogen.

How Mold Can Severely Affect Respiratory Issue Patients

Mold exposure can also potentially trigger respiratory problems in otherwise healthy people as well as being bad for people with known lung diseases. This involves symptoms including problems with the upper respiratory tract, coughing and wheezing, and chest tightness. It is also linked with respiratory problems like Asthma and can severely affect people having this respiratory disorder.

How a professional mold Remediation Company Detects Mold

Professional mold remediation companies use a variety of testing procedures to detect mold in houses. There are three basic ways in which mold tests can be conducted by professionals.

Air testing

Air sampling examines the home’s soil for the presence of mold spores. Samples are taken from the soil, and then microscopically examined.

Surface testing

Surface testing requires samples from home surfaces to assess how much mold growth and spores are accumulated around the home. Samples are obtained using swabbing, lifting tape, or other methods. Afterward, the sample is analyzed in a laboratory.

Bulk testing

Bulk testing requires gathering specimen parts from home. The sample is then transferred to a laboratory where mold particles can then be analyzed under a microscope on the material.

Why it’s important to have professionals remove Mold

It is recommended to have some professional service for mold removal. They provide expert mold assessment and have the right equipment for the removal. Moreover, removing mold on your own can cost you more as compared to hiring professional service for this purpose.