How Long Does Teething Really Last With Each Tooth?

The Most Painful Milestone

Teething can be one of the hardest times for you and your baby. Here’s how to help recognize if your baby is beginning to teeth and some ways to help them through it.

When your baby begins teething you may notice an influx of any of the following symptoms:

• Irritability and/or upset behaviour

• Difficulty sleeping

• Mild fever

• Cheeks that are flushed red

• A rash on the face

• Swollen red gums

• Excessive drooling

• Blister(s) on the gum

• Biting, rubbing or sucking the gums

• Reluctance to feed

• Pulling on the ear which is on the same side as the tooth or teeth coming in

Dr. Jarret Patton a Pennsylvania paediatrician has said: “Teething can occur at any time, but swollen gums usually give way to teeth within a month or so.”

The length of teething can vary for each baby. Regarding the teething timeline displayed below, it may take from 4 to 31 months for all your baby’s teeth to come in. The teething timeline is only a general guideline, but it is not precise. Within 4 to 7 months, the surface of the first tooth is usually the lower central incisor, and two are in the middle of the lower row. In 8 to 12 months, the upper-middle teeth are also called upper middle incisors. In 9 to 16 months the top and bottom teeth right next to the middle teeth come in, these are called the lower and upper lateral incisors. Within 13 to 19 months, the first molar appears at the bottom and top. Within 16 to 23 months, canine teeth appear on the top and bottom. In 23 to 31 months the second molars in the very back of the mouth will emerge from the bottom. The length of the teething process may seem to drag on, but it won’t last forever.

How to help your baby through this difficult time.

There are a selection of ways teething pain and discomfort can be alleviated, make sure to pick the best one for your baby depending on their age and their personality and any other important factors.

You can massage your baby’s gums with your finger to relieve the pain. If your baby is old enough you can give them cool water in their Sippy cup or bottle. If your baby is already eating solid foods, you can also offer them cold fruit purees or frozen fruits to chew on which will all help numb the pain of teething. A silicone teething ring can help, placing it in you for a time will give your baby extra relief. Also, you can give your baby a cold or easy frozen washcloth that they can chew on.